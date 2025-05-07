ISPE Foundation Receives $200,000 Grant from Gilead Foundation

The Gilead Foundation will support students and recent graduates in the pharmaceutical industry through the ISPE Foundation with the Leadership for the Future Grant.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISPE Foundation today announced a $200,000 charitable contribution from the Gilead Foundation. The funds will support new and innovative programs as well as provide financial assistance to students and recent graduates who are interested in pursuing careers in the pharmaceutical industry to attend ISPE conferences.

For the first time, the Gilead Foundation will support the ISPE Foundation in sending students and recent graduates to the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in London, United Kingdom, while continuing to support student and recent graduate grants for the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in the United States. Through the Leadership for the Future Grant, which supports the ISPE Foundation Student Grants program, students and recent graduates are invited to apply to receive In-Person All-Access Registration to the conference, select reimbursement of travel and housing expenses, and a two-year ISPE student membership. The Leadership for the Future Grant will also support ISPE Foundation Leadership Workshops and Mentoring Sessions and innovative programs, such as forthcoming new professional development opportunities with ISPE.

"We are deeply grateful to the Gilead Foundation for their generous contribution to the ISPE Foundation, which will empower our next generation of leaders in the pharmaceutical industry," said Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE and the ISPE Foundation. "The pharmaceutical industry holds immense potential to reach more patients and pioneer more innovative medicines. Addressing workforce development is crucial: we provide extensive resources and opportunities to foster leadership growth. Our collective efforts, with support from the Gilead Foundation, will help advance the industry's future in furthering the development, manufacturing, and reliable delivery of quality medicines to patients."

About the ISPE Foundation

The ISPE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ISPE International, is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that supports ISPE's interests across the globe. Its mission statement is fueling global health equity by fostering access to knowledge and nurturing diverse talent. The ISPE Foundation is supported by an International Board of Directors and a global staff of association professionals and advisers under the leadership of Board Chair James Stephanou and ISPE's President and CEO, Mike Martin. Funded by the generosity of our donors, the Foundation champions programs that create opportunity, inclusivity, and success within the global pharmaceutical industry.

