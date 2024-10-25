ISPE International Board of Directors Announces the New President and CEO of ISPE and the ISPE Foundation, Mike Martin

ISPE International Board of Directors has announced its selection of the ISPE and ISPE Foundation President and CEO, Mike Martin.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISPE International Board of Directors has announced its selection of the ISPE and ISPE Foundation President and CEO. Mike Martin will assume his new role on 1 January 2025. Michael Rutherford will continue his role as Interim President and CEO through to the new year.

"We are pleased to announce that Mike Martin will be joining ISPE and the ISPE Foundation as the new President and CEO," said Jeffrey Biskup, Chair of the ISPE International Board Directors and Executive Chairman of the Board for CRB. "ISPE extends its sincere gratitude to Michael Rutherford for his outstanding leadership and commitment during his tenure as Interim President and CEO. His guidance and dedication have been instrumental in ensuring ISPE's continued success through this transition."

Mike Martin has had a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Most of Mike's career was with a large global pharmaceutical company where he held leadership positions in engineering, operations, and project management across diverse global settings. Mike most recently served as the CEO of an engineering consulting company. His extensive experience includes leading large-scale capital projects in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, and Ireland. Mike holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in business administration, as well as a professional engineering license.

"Mike Martin has successfully led diverse teams in various settings. He has demonstrated his ability to integrate into different cultures and inspire teams to achieve ambitious goals," said Michael Rutherford.

As a seasoned professional, Mike's experience spans a variety of pharmaceutical manufacturing operations, including dry product manufacturing, aseptic manufacturing, API manufacturing, and delivery device manufacturing. He has led engineering, operational, and large project organizations across these sectors.

Mike has been a longstanding member of ISPE. Prior to assuming the role of President and CEO for ISPE and the ISPE Foundation, he served on both the ISPE International Board of Directors and the ISPE Foundation Board.

Learn more about ISPE at ISPE.org.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, +1-360-718-9771, [email protected], https://ispe.org/

SOURCE ISPE