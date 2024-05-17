ISPE International Board of Directors Announces the Retirement of Thomas B. Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE

ISPE President and CEO Thomas B. Hartman has announced his intentions to retire from ISPE in early fall 2024. A search committee has been formed to identify a new CEO.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) International Board of Directors has announced the retirement of Thomas B. Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. Mr. Hartman will stay on until early fall to ensure a smooth transition.

Hartman has served ISPE with unparalleled dedication and leadership for four years, guiding the nonprofit through significant milestones and achievements. Under his direction, ISPE has flourished, expanding its presence in the pharmaceutical industry to over 22,000 members and enhancing its reputation as a thought leader in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry.

"I joined ISPE as President and CEO, following my initial plans for retirement after a long and fulfilling career in the pharmaceutical industry," said Hartman. "I look forward to supporting ISPE through this transition and to my retirement. I thank the ISPE International Board, staff, and membership for their support and for what we have accomplished together over the past four years and have full confidence that the vibrant ISPE community will continue to thrive."

Prior to taking on the role of President and CEO of ISPE, Hartman had served for nearly seven years on ISPE's International Board of Directors. He has been a member of ISPE since 2001.

"We respect the decision Tom has made to share his plans for retirement. ISPE has enjoyed record-level growth under Tom's steadfast leadership, and we express our sincere gratitude to his outstanding contributions during his many years of service to the organization," said Scott W. Billman, ISPE International Board of Directors, Chair and Vice President of Global Engineering, Real Estate, and Facilities for Solventum. "Our search committee has already begun the process of identifying a qualified successor for the role. We have comprehensive vetting plans in place and look forward to building upon Tom's legacy as well as helping to elevate ISPE to new heights."

ISPE remains committed to its mission of being a global industry leader in connecting pharmaceutical knowledge to deliver manufacturing and supply chain innovation, operational excellence, and regulatory insights to enhance industry efforts to develop, manufacture and reliably deliver quality medicines to patients. To learn more about ISPE, visit ISPE.org.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Katie LeChase, ISPE, +1-360-718-9771, [email protected], https://ispe.org/

