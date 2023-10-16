ISPE Names Genentech the 2023 Facility of the Year Awards Overall Winner

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2023 FOYA overall winner for our work bringing the next generation of innovative new medicines to patients." Tweet this

In May 2023, Genentech's CSC received the 2023 FOYA Pharma 4.0™ Category Award for its industry leadership in the application of bold objectives and end-to-end planning, innovation in applying digital technologies, deep team alignment, and challenging paradigms, which resulted in the development of a cutting-edge manufacturing facility that delivers improved outcomes in terms of construction, safety, sustainability, facility productivity, and improved patient access to innovative medicines.

The facility's innovative ballroom design enabled by single-use technologies, combined with the usage of digitization and automation, allows the facility to quickly shift production between different therapies while simplifying utility lines and reducing the need for specific equipment. As a small-volume clinical biologics facility, the CSC is built for agility and speed while maintaining high-quality standards for the safety of patients.

Designed to serve as a template for future Genentech facilities, the CSC's integrated automation, robotics, and operations management systems facilitate seamless control by a central team.

Genentech also prioritized sustainability in the facility's design–particularly due to the incorporation of single-use technologies. Not only did the CSC receive a LEED Gold certification, but it also generates renewable energy, makes extensive efforts to minimize waste, and has reduced energy and water consumption.

The Genentech Clinical Supply Center (CSC) showcases the power of setting ambitious goals, comprehensive planning, harnessing innovation in digital technologies, fostering collaboration, and redefining established norms. Using Pharma 4.0™ technologies culminated in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that can grant patients access to lifesaving therapies.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE Pharma 4.0TM

ISPE and its members are developing the roadmap to introduce Industry 4.0, also referred to as the Smart Factory, to the pharmaceutical industry as‥Pharma 4.0™. The aim is to provide practical guidance, embedding regulatory best practices, to accelerate Pharma 4.0™ transformations. The objective is to enable organizations involved in the pharmaceutical product lifecycle to leverage the full potential of digitalization to provide faster therapeutic innovations and improved production processes for the benefit of patients. Visit ispe.org/initiatives/pharma-4.0 for more information.

