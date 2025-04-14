iSpeedToLead Launches Game-Changing Upgrades: The ONLY Online Marketplace That Sells Live Real Estate Leads

"We've turned motivated seller leads into products you can simply pick up and buy. No guessing, no chasing—just grab your next deal off the shelf." Post this

iSpeedToLead, America's fastest-growing real estate lead marketplace, is revolutionizing the way wholesalers and flippers buy leads. Forget blind buys, mystery leads, or wasting money on marketing. Here, leads are crystal-clear products you can view, evaluate, and purchase immediately.

Why Real Estate Investors Are Switching to iSpeedToLead:

✅ 500+ Motivated Leads Every Day (From Every Market)

We source over 500 new seller leads daily from every corner of the country. Each lead is clearly presented—no mystery boxes, no bidding for leas you don't see until you buy, no hidden conditions—just clear, transparent, and ready-to-close deals. And you see the details about the leads BEFORE you buy it!

✅ Digital & Cold-Call Leads—Filtered by Our Proven Quality System

Our leads come from carefully-managed digital marketing and cold-calling campaigns. But we don't stop there. Every single lead passes through our advanced, AI-driven quality filter. Only truly motivated sellers who meet our strict standards make it to our "shelves."

✅ Shop Leads Like You're in a Store

At iSpeedToLead, each lead includes clear details about seller motivation, property condition, timelines, and even a concise, AI-generated summary of our conversations with the seller. You'll know exactly what you're buying—just like reading the label on a product.

✅ Instant "Deal Predictor" Score (No More Guesswork)

Every lead includes an instant "Deal Predictor" rating, from A+ (hot deal) to C– (skip it), powered by our AI analysis of thousands of past transactions. You'll immediately spot the best leads, allowing you to move quickly and confidently.

✅ Exclusive, Pre-Vetted Buyer Database

Need buyers fast? Our carefully vetted cash-buyer database helps you sell your deals quicker and at higher profits, removing the hassle of finding real, active buyers. Unlike dispositions competitors who rely on users to report good buyers - we hired a large team that's vetting buyers daily - and you get access to all of those as a DealSpeed subscriber (part of iSpeedToLead suite) - and can blast thousands of buyers in every city - we already have their contact info ready.

✅ 21-Day Money-Back Guarantee

With our ironclad 21-day guarantee, there's zero risk. If the lead doesn't pan out, or if you can't reach the seller, just let us know. You'll get your money back—plain and simple. Human support team - we use AI where it produces results for customers and use humans where it's more convenient for our customers.

"Real estate wholesalers and flippers shouldn't waste time chasing uncertain leads," says Gene Blinkoff, CEO at iSpeedToLead. "We've made leads as simple and straightforward as shopping in a mall. Just pick the deals you like and start closing faster, with far less stress."

Thousands of investors across the country have already made the switch. No marketing headaches. No complicated funnels. Just clear, profitable deals waiting on the shelf.

Ready to Shop for Deals?

Visit www.ispeedtolead.com today and discover how easy and profitable buying real estate leads can truly be.

About iSpeedToLead

iSpeedToLead is America's first and only real estate marketplace selling seller leads just like products on a shelf. Delivering over 500 motivated, pre-screened leads daily, the platform combines digital and cold-call sourcing with advanced AI filtering and a risk-free 21-day money-back guarantee. It's become the go-to lead source for real estate investors, wholesalers, and flippers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Oksana Sparrow

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gene Blinkov, iSpeedToLead Inc, 1 6039032332, [email protected], ispeedtolead.com

SOURCE iSpeedToLead Inc