Israel Torres Named CTO and Co-Founder of SecureMac Apple Cybersecurity Firm

"Israel is a cybersecurity powerhouse and a passionate advocate for Mac security," said Nicholas Raba, SecureMac's CEO and founder. "In an era of increasing macOS malware threats, his experience and his drive will be crucial for SecureMac as we strive to implement our vision for better Apple Mac security."

SecureMac officials say that this vision for the future encompasses home and enterprise users alike. The company's development team is finalizing the latest iteration of MacScan, its flagship macOS malware detection app, slated for public availability in the Mac App Store in 2024. SecureMac is also mapping out a next-generation version of its security software as it prepares to expand into the Apple Mac enterprise market.

"Apple's market share has exploded in recent years, and this has caught the attention of bad actors, who are targeting Macs more and more," says Torres. "It's a pivotal moment for macOS cybersecurity, and I'm excited to support SecureMac's mission to develop a suite of cutting-edge, Apple-native security products to protect businesses with Mac fleets as well as everyday Mac users."

Torres's early career included software engineering work at Litronic, a vendor of identity management products widely used by U.S. government agencies, as well as computing and networking specialist roles at Chapman University and Brandman University (now UMass Global). Over the years, he accumulated a broad range of IT and security engineering skills, eventually becoming Security Manager for Brandman's large enterprise network.

At Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Torres deepened his expertise in enterprise security, working in cybersecurity engineering, integration, and automation roles. He earned multiple Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) qualifications during his time at Hoag, including the GIAC Certified Reverse Engineering Malware (GREM), GIAC Certified Detection Analyst (GCDA), and GIAC Python Coder (GPYC) certifications.

In addition to his formal career roles in the industry, Torres is a tireless proponent of cybersecurity education and communication. He serves as a member of the GIAC Advisory Board and is a prolific writer whose work has been published in eForensics Magazine, Hakin9 IT Security Magazine, and PenTest Magazine. In his free time, Torres also offers technical talks and demonstrations for aspiring infosec professionals in his community.

SecureMac is a leader in the world of Apple security. For 25 years, SecureMac has helped keep Apple Mac users safe with award-winning security and privacy apps, macOS malware research, and timely Apple security news and updates. Learn more at: https://securemac.com/about. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

