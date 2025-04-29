ISSA Breaks Barriers as #1 Provider of Spanish Fitness Training with New Strength and Conditioning Course

"Being able to study in Spanish removed the biggest barrier between me and my goals. It wasn't just a course—it was a turning point. I finally felt understood, empowered, and confident enough to build a real career in fitness here in the US," shared Alejandro Golovco, ISSA CPT. Post this

"Offering our Strength and Conditioning course in Spanish not only expands our catalog but opens doors for thousands of Spanish-speaking fitness professionals who can now access this specialized training in their native language," shared Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of ISSA. "We are committed to removing the language barriers that prevent talented professionals from accessing the training they need to succeed in the fitness industry."

As the Spanish-speaking population continues to grow, now making up nearly 20% of the US population, demand for both culturally and linguistically relevant education in professional fields like fitness has skyrocketed. For many aspiring personal trainers, language remains one of the biggest barriers to certification and career advancement. ISSA's expansion of Spanish-language offerings directly addresses this market need, ensuring that language proficiency doesn't limit professional development opportunities within the fitness industry.

Since 2023, ISSA's Spanish programs have shown impressive growth with students demonstrating their preference to learn in their native language. ISSA continues to develop its Spanish course offerings based on student feedback and industry needs.

"We regularly engage with our students as they progress through our Spanish courses to understand how we can continue to improve," explained Ana Patricia Lozano, ISSA's Spanish Product Marketing Manager. "As we expand our portfolio of Spanish-language courses, we will continue to look to our students to inform our path forward."

The Spanish Strength and Conditioning course, Entrenador de Fuerza y Acondicionamiento, will address the growing demand for specialists in this field within the Spanish-speaking community, enabling fitness professionals to expand their skills and offer more comprehensive services to their clients.

"Being able to study in Spanish removed the biggest barrier between me and my goals. It wasn't just a course—it was a turning point. I finally felt understood, empowered, and confident enough to build a real career in fitness here in the US," shared Alejandro Golovco, ISSA Certified Personal Trainer.

ISSA is committed to further expanding its catalog of Spanish-language programs to meet the demand for accessible, high-quality fitness education. To learn more or to enroll in ISSA's Spanish-language Strength and Conditioning Course, Entrenador de Fuerza y Acondicionamiento, visit https://www.issaonline.com/certification/fuerza-y-acondicionamiento.

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 35 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Entrenador Personal Certificado, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

