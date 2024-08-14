ISSA Partners with Veterans Administration to Offer GI Bill Reimbursement for CPT Course

"As a Marine Corps veteran, I understand firsthand the transformative power of education and career readiness. This partnership with the VA opens new doors for veterans, allowing them to leverage their discipline and leadership skills into rewarding careers as personal trainers." Post this

"At ISSA, we recognize the extraordinary commitment that members of the military bring to their service, and we are dedicated to supporting them both during and after their service," said Rob Findling, ISSA Director of Inside Sales and Military Specialist. "As a Marine Corps veteran, I understand firsthand the transformative power of education and career readiness. This partnership with the VA opens new doors for veterans, allowing them to leverage their discipline and leadership skills into rewarding careers as personal trainers."

ISSA is a global leader in fitness education, and certification is on a mission to promote healthy living through innovative education. ISSA offers flexible, high-quality programs designed to support fitness professionals at every stage of their career. For active-duty military, ISSA provides Army Credentialing Assistance, which fully funds ISSA personal trainer courses for Active-Duty Army personnel, allowing for skill acquisition without financial burden. These courses enable individuals to gain advanced knowledge in fitness, recovery, and wellness, improving unit readiness and performance. The immediate application of cutting-edge training techniques and health strategies directly to daily routines and mission preparations is another significant benefit.

For active-duty military spouses, the Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts (MYCAA) program offers reimbursement for eligible military spouses, covering the cost of personal training certification programs at ISSA. Flexible online courses allow for studying at one's own pace, fitting education around family and other commitments. This makes personal training certifications an ideal career for the mobile military lifestyle, providing employment opportunities anywhere.

Military veterans can benefit from VA funding through the GI Bill, which enables veterans to utilize their educational benefits towards personal training certification programs. ISSA's programs are designed to help veterans smoothly transition from military service to a rewarding civilian career, leveraging their discipline, leadership, and physical training background to excel as personal trainers. ISSA also offers job placement assistance, including career services and networking opportunities with employers who value military experience.

For more information, contact ISSA Military Representatives by calling 602-834-1774 or emailing [email protected].

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

Tami Nealy, International Sports Sciences Association, 1 6024635727, [email protected], www.issaonline.com

