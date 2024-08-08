ISSA x REIGN Total Body Fuel: Five Years of Empowering Future Fitness Leaders

"This scholarship has given me the tools to take training to new levels for my clients, as well as for myself," said Nadine Lee, 2020 ISSA x REIGN scholarship recipient. Post this

Historically, ISSA x REIGN scholarships have been awarded to 25 individuals annually; however, to celebrate year five of the partnership, an additional five scholarships will be awarded, bringing the total to 30 scholarships in 2024. ISSA's Master Trainer Program fully equips graduates with a comprehensive foundation of the science and practice of personal training, fitness nutrition, and fitness programming. Scholarship winners also have the opportunity to join ISSA and REIGN Ambassador Programs to further develop their careers.

"This scholarship has given me the tools to take training to new levels for my clients, as well as for myself," said Nadine Lee, 2020 ISSA x REIGN scholarship recipient. "As a Master Trainer, I've completed my personal training certification, as well as specializations in nutrition and transformation. The flexibility and supportive nature of this program has given someone like me, a mom too with a separate career, a chance to pursue my passions in fitness."

Scholarship registration opens Monday, August 12, 2024, and will close Thursday, August 22, 2024. The first 15 winners will be selected on August 27, 2024. The second application window will open in Q4, with dates to be announced in September, and another 15 winners will be selected before the end of the year. ISSA and REIGN are looking for applicants with a passion for the fitness industry and who are dedicated to improving the health and wellness of their communities.

"REIGN Total Body Fuel consumers are passionate fitness enthusiasts, and our partnership with ISSA over the last five years has been immensely rewarding," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "Supporting the ISSA Master Trainer Scholarships aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering individuals in their fitness journeys, reinforcing our brand's dedication to enhancing performance and healthy living within our community."

To learn more or to apply for the ISSA x REIGN Scholarship Program, visit issaonline.com/reign. This opportunity is open to all legal residents of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico over the age of 18.

About International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™

Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord and all-new Tropical Storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for coun

