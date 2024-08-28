Istation Selected as Exclusive Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Provider for Mississippi

"We've seen what a difference Istation makes for students and teachers across the world, and are excited to become an integral part of Mississippi's next chapter of huge early learning gains," said Dick Collins, Co-Chairman of the Board at Istation. Post this

"Mississippi is the exemplar for rapid progress in student literacy gains, known for 'The Mississippi Marathon,' and we're honored to have been selected by the state as the sole assessment provider to measure kindergarten preparedness," said Dick Collins, Co-Chairman of the Board at Istation. "We've seen what a difference Istation makes for students and teachers across the world, and are excited to become an integral part of Mississippi's next chapter of huge early learning gains."

Rooted in the Science of Reading, Istation's evidence-based assessment technology offers real-time, actionable data and personalized reports, enabling educators to make informed decisions about instruction and support for each child. By streamlining the assessment process, Istation's solution also allows for more instructional time in the classroom. In 20 minutes or less, Istation's assessment measures skill levels and grade readiness in a fun, intentional way.

In June, Amira and Istation announced a strategic merger to deliver AI-powered solutions that change classrooms for the better – serving four million K-12 students in all 50 states and 17 countries. The recent merger means that Amira's impact-proven AI tutor will, over time, enhance and complement Istation's technology.

Founded in 1998, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math, and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools, and classrooms.

Istation merged with Amira Learning in June 2024 and operates under the Amira Learning name. The product currently serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

