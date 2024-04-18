IT Expert's Amazon Best Seller Book For Businesses Who Want To Protect Themselves From Sophisticated Cyber Threats and Compliance Mistakes

"The average Hacker stays on an infected computer for 217 days. There have been over 560,000 new malware threats just today and half of the attacks are towards small business today." Post this

This book is going to reveal exactly how small business owners can ensure their business is fully protected from fines, lawsuits, loss of revenue and reputational damage.

The book also shares the critical steps to take if a hacker gets through, the 8 best practices to minimize risk, how top IT experts are keeping their own kids safe from cyber threats and much more. For more information or to purchase copies of the book, please visit www.mcpinc.com/from-exposed-to-secure/ or contact Marchese Computer Products, Inc. at 585-343-2713.

About the Author

Paul Marchese, an author of Business Owners Guide to Cyber Security and From Exposed to Secure, has served Western and Central New York area businesses for more than 40 years, specializing in security and technology solutions for the Small and Medium Business sectors, helping them with all their IT needs. Paul and his team have worked with more than 500 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: Marchese Computer Products Helps Your Business Prosper With Tailored IT Solutions. We take the burden of IT off our client's plate saving them time and money.

