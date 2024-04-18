It Is Never Too Late To Realize Your Dreams And To Make Every Day Count

Written with warmth, individuality, and unflinching self-examination, The Edge of the Unseen World explores what it means to build a life on the foundations of the divine Post this

"Written with warmth, individuality, and unflinching self-examination, The Edge of the Unseen World explores what it means to build a life on the foundations of the divine," said Slattery.

Dr. Wendolyn Slattery grew up on a farm, and her early work experience consisted of farm chores and a summer job as a waitress at the Powder House Lodge in the Black Hills of South Dakota. After following a number of different paths, she eventually returned to her childhood passion of medicine, and was accepted into the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1995, specializing in Internal Medicine. She was eventually employed as Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Mercy Hospital, and served as Department Chair of Medical Subspecialties, and Director of Hospital Infection Control. After her terminal cancer diagnosis, Dr. Slattery took an early retirement in order to focus on leaving a legacy for her grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Edge of the Unseen World is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Dr. Wendolyn Slattery, Salem Author Services, 952.210.2618, [email protected], wendyslattery.com

