It Is Never Too Late To Realize Your Dreams And To Make Every Day Count

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Wendolyn Slattery has a story that she wants recorded before she leaves this world, and she tells it in The Edge of the Unseen World: A Doctor's Journey from the Imaginary to the Impossible($29.99, paperback, 9781662895098; $9.99, e-book, 9781662895104).
Slattery grew up in the 1960s, and was not encouraged to pursue her childhood dream of studying medicine. In fact, her first degree was in Home Economics, but she spent years in the computer field and working in sales with her husband before she finally returned to this early calling, a surprising twist that turned out to be immensely successful, if short-lived.
"Written with warmth, individuality, and unflinching self-examination, The Edge of the Unseen World explores what it means to build a life on the foundations of the divine," said Slattery.
Dr. Wendolyn Slattery grew up on a farm, and her early work experience consisted of farm chores and a summer job as a waitress at the Powder House Lodge in the Black Hills of South Dakota. After following a number of different paths, she eventually returned to her childhood passion of medicine, and was accepted into the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1995, specializing in Internal Medicine. She was eventually employed as Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Mercy Hospital, and served as Department Chair of Medical Subspecialties, and Director of Hospital Infection Control. After her terminal cancer diagnosis, Dr. Slattery took an early retirement in order to focus on leaving a legacy for her grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Edge of the Unseen World is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Wendolyn Slattery, Salem Author Services, 952.210.2618, [email protected], wendyslattery.com
