It Is Time For All Of God's Children To Join The Spiritual Fight

Xulon Press presents a practical strategy for spiritual warfare.
JONESBORO, Ga., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Clarence C. Serebour equips believers with the tools they need to stand firm against the enemy in War On The Saints: Standing Strong In The Face Of Spiritual Warfare ($16.49, paperback, 9798868513626; $7.99, e-book, 9798868513633).
Serebour is passionate that all believers must actively engage in the fight against evil -- not watch from sidelines, incapacitated by insecurity, fear, or division. With that end in mind, he has prepared this instruction book to make his fellow soldiers aware of the devil's strategies, of the power they can wield through worship and testimony, and of the timeless truth of God's Word that can withstand any and all deceptive ideology.
"I feel strongly in my spirit that believers are taking the battle that is going on in the realms of the spirit for granted, even though they believe it's ongoing. So it inspired me to write this thought-provoking and empowering book to awaken them and wage a war back on the enemy," said Serebour.
Clarence C. Serebour is a passionate evangelist, writer, and visionary leader dedicated to empowering believers to live purposeful and impactful lives. As the founder and president of CCWorld Evangelism, Serebour has spent years equipping individuals with the tools to overcome spiritual, emotional, and financial barriers. His ministry focuses on spreading the gospel, building faith-based communities, and inspiring people to unlock their God-given potentials. He is a theological student with a master's degree in information systems and has been preaching the gospel for over 20 years.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. War On The Saints is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
