IT Leader AMSYS Announces Expansion into Key International Markets, including India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East

"Our exciting expansion to key international markets will position AMSYS to offer invaluable ransomware remediation services to companies and governments in dire straits due to cyberattacks," states AMSYS CEO & Founder Khalid Parekh. "The goal is always to help minimize the impact of the attack and restore normal operations in a timely fashion. AMSYS has extensive experience and the skills necessary to help companies protect themselves via our cutting-edge ransomware remediation efforts."

A ransomware attack is a type of malicious software (malware) that encrypts files on a victim's computer or network, rendering them inaccessible. The attackers typically demand a ransom to return the files. It's a form of cyber extortion, and victims should seek assistance from cybersecurity experts immediately to mitigate the damage and recover their valuable data.

Ransomware remediation is a special skill that refers to the process of responding to and recovering from a ransomware attack. AMSYS specializes in such work, including in identifying and isolating the infected systems, removing malware, restoring data from backups, and implementing security measures to prevent future incidents.

AMSYS, a renowned leader in cybersecurity, has repeatedly demonstrated its exceptional capability in swiftly countering and resolving severe ransomware attacks for numerous global corporations and governments. The company's expertise and rapid response time is crucial in instances where organizations are crippled by malicious ransomware attacks. Their consistent success in restoring systems and safeguarding sensitive data in the face of digital threats proves AMSYS is a trusted and indispensable ally in the ongoing battle against cybercrime. AMSYS collaborates intimately with the FBI's cybercrime division in a concerted effort to apprehend cybercriminals.

Starting as a small break & fix shop in 2003, AMSYS has evolved into a multimillion-dollar organization. The firm has far outlasted the average start-up firm, only half of which survive their first five years in business. AMSYS provides IT services to enterprises ranging from 25 users to several thousand, mainly in the energy, health care and retail industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The firm has been named a top cyber security company five years in a row by Business Journal and is highly focused on driving strategic initiatives in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Datacenter Modernization and Cloud Smart Platforms.

In its 20th year, AMSYS continues to extend its expertise across multiple business sectors, including Energy, Technology, Finance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Seasoned teams of experts back all AMSYS work with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, AMSYS prides itself as a long-term business partner based on the principles of integrity, honor, and mutual gain. All AMSYS decisions are made keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, and partners.

