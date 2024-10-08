IT MSP Omega Systems Honored with Back-to-Back CRN Triple Crown Wins

"I'm enormously proud of this Triple Crown honor and what we've accomplished this past year, and I couldn't be more excited for Omega to continue setting the standard for managed service excellence for many years to come." — Mike Fuhrman, CEO, Omega Systems Post this

"We don't take awards like this for granted; we know they are only possible due to the relentless efforts of our extraordinary service teams and the continued support and trust of our customers," said Fuhrman. "I'm enormously proud of this Triple Crown honor and what we've accomplished this past year, and I couldn't be more excited for Omega to continue setting the standard for managed service excellence for many years to come."

One of the winningest MSPs of 2024, Omega Systems continues to deliver a superior and satisfying customer experience unparalleled by other IT service providers. Just this year, Omega has taken significant strides boosting its three core service areas:

Managed IT: Industry-leading call answer rates and customer satisfaction (CSAT) metrics underscore Omega's passion for white-glove service; recognition this year from CRN, Channel Futures and Inc. 5000 celebrates a furious commitment to excellence in IT services.

Security & Compliance: New, innovative solutions, including managed detection & response and EDR with next-gen AMTD established Omega as an MSSP power player; recent promotions boost long-term growth and solidify Omega's in-house SOC as a trusted resource for security-conscious customers.

Cloud & Connectivity: A 12th consecutive SOC 2 Type II certification keeps Omega's private cloud a desired infrastructure choice for compliance-driven customers, while the company's newest offering – Cloudpath – is poised to shepherd the future of network connectivity.

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown. To learn more about Omega Systems, visit www.omegasystemscorp.com or follow Omega on LinkedIn.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24x7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection & response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, and much more. Omega Systems serves a diverse customer base across the U.S. and in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit.

Media Contact

