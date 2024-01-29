It only gets better: Now more options and possibilities for your mechatronics project.

Designatronics is pleased to announce a newly formed distribution partnership with ElectroCraft, Inc.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designatronics is pleased to announce a newly formed distribution partnership with ElectroCraft, Inc. ElectroCraft specializes in the development and manufacturing of specialty fractional-horsepower motor and motion control products. Designatronics, through its SDP/SI brand, is a one-stop source for mechanical components, assemblies, and customized mechanical solutions. Through this partnership, customers will have access to low-voltage standard brushless (BLDC) and permanent magnet (PMDC) motor solutions from 40W to 2,000W for industrial automation, robotics, AGV/AMR, medical technology, safety & security, and agriculture.
Together, ElectroCraft and SDP/SI seek to optimize value to customers in shared markets throughout the world. This new partnership will leverage ElectroCraft's technological expertise in motors and motion control solutions, along with SDP/SI's superior technical support, versatile gearhead solutions, inventory management system, knowledgeable customer service, and product support teams.
The new motors, as well as a wide range of high-precision gears and mechanical components, will be on display at MD&M WEST 2024, Anaheim, CA, this February. To support the product launch, SDP/SI engineers and product experts will be on hand at Booth # 1973 to discuss applications and requirements.
"With the ElectroCraft partnership, we add smaller size and higher-speed motors and gearmotors to our existing portfolio. Our combined electrical, computer, and mechanical skill sets are unique in supporting OEM customers' designs. We recognize that fast response and flexibility are essential in today's advanced automated multidisciplinary and robotics projects," said Robert Kufner, President and CEO at Designatronics.
Tom Dalton, President/CEO of ElectroCraft, Inc., added, "We are pleased to have found a distribution partner with the technical expertise through whom we can supply our products to new customer segments. We're seeing a real need from OEMs in the mechatronics realm for innovative motors, gearmotors, and other advanced components to facilitate the development of their applications. We are confident that our alignment with Designatronics will fill gaps in the market as we work to create opportunities for all involved."
About ElectroCraft
ElectroCraft, Inc. (Stratham, NH) is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless (BLDC) motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, and integrated motor drives.
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
Designatronics company (Hicksville, NY) and Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides custom design, engineering, precision manufacturing, and assembly for critical motion control and small power transmission applications. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. Established 1950, Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands, SDP/SI, QBC, and QTC Metric Gears, to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that optimize value in the global markets that are served.
Media Contact
Linda Shuett, SDP/SI, 516-302-2245, [email protected], https://sdp-si.com
