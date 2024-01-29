It only gets better: Now more options and possibilities for your mechatronics project.

We are confident that our alignment with Designatronics will fill gaps in the market as we work to create opportunities for all involved. Post this

The new motors, as well as a wide range of high-precision gears and mechanical components, will be on display at MD&M WEST 2024, Anaheim, CA, this February. To support the product launch, SDP/SI engineers and product experts will be on hand at Booth # 1973 to discuss applications and requirements.

"With the ElectroCraft partnership, we add smaller size and higher-speed motors and gearmotors to our existing portfolio. Our combined electrical, computer, and mechanical skill sets are unique in supporting OEM customers' designs. We recognize that fast response and flexibility are essential in today's advanced automated multidisciplinary and robotics projects," said Robert Kufner, President and CEO at Designatronics.

Tom Dalton, President/CEO of ElectroCraft, Inc., added, "We are pleased to have found a distribution partner with the technical expertise through whom we can supply our products to new customer segments. We're seeing a real need from OEMs in the mechatronics realm for innovative motors, gearmotors, and other advanced components to facilitate the development of their applications. We are confident that our alignment with Designatronics will fill gaps in the market as we work to create opportunities for all involved."

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. (Stratham, NH) is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless (BLDC) motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, and integrated motor drives.

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Designatronics company (Hicksville, NY) and Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides custom design, engineering, precision manufacturing, and assembly for critical motion control and small power transmission applications. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. Established 1950, Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands, SDP/SI, QBC, and QTC Metric Gears, to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that optimize value in the global markets that are served.

Media Contact

Linda Shuett, SDP/SI, 516-302-2245, [email protected], https://sdp-si.com

SOURCE Designatronics