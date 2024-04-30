IT Partners, Inc. Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development

Designation reinforces firm's commitment to continued improvement and consistent quality of internal processes.
HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Partners, a leading provider of consulting and services to public sector clients, announced that it has been appraised at level 3 Services and Development of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by Don M. Marohl of Williamsburg Process Solutions. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.
"This significant recognition highlights our capacity to consistently deliver trusted and dependable outcomes. It confirms the excellence of our methodologies in furnishing innovative and advantageous technological solutions and services, which greatly improve our clients' success", said Christine Cecchini, CEO at IT Partners. "We remain dedicated to producing high quality services and continuous improvement in everything we do."
For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit https://www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.
About IT Partners:
Privately held and founded in 1993, IT Partners Inc. has been providing trusted, cost-effective IT Services to meet their customer's goals and innovation needs in the Commercial and Federal Marketplace. Women-Owned (WBENC) and Small Business Certified, ITP's services span strategic, enterprise, application, and technology solutions, including customized and commercial Off-The-Shelf applications.
Media Contact
Anthony Cecchini, IT Partners, (877) 288-6044, [email protected], https://itpfed.com/
SOURCE IT Partners
Share this article