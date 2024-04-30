IT Partners, Inc. Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development

This significant recognition highlights our capacity to consistently deliver trusted and dependable outcomes. It confirms the excellence of our methodologies in furnishing innovative and advantageous technological solutions and services, which greatly improve our clients' success. Post this

"This significant recognition highlights our capacity to consistently deliver trusted and dependable outcomes. It confirms the excellence of our methodologies in furnishing innovative and advantageous technological solutions and services, which greatly improve our clients' success", said Christine Cecchini, CEO at IT Partners. "We remain dedicated to producing high quality services and continuous improvement in everything we do."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit https://www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About IT Partners:

Privately held and founded in 1993, IT Partners Inc. has been providing trusted, cost-effective IT Services to meet their customer's goals and innovation needs in the Commercial and Federal Marketplace. Women-Owned (WBENC) and Small Business Certified, ITP's services span strategic, enterprise, application, and technology solutions, including customized and commercial Off-The-Shelf applications.

