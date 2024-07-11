IT Partners wins $249M Department of the Navy Financial Management Transformation and Operations ID/IQ

"This award is a significant milestone in our company's effort to build on our existing capabilities and diversify our services offerings within our current customer-set as a small business prime contractor." Post this

"This award is a significant milestone in our company's effort to build on our existing capabilities and diversify our services offerings within our current customer-set as a small business prime contractor," said Christine Cecchini, CEO. "We are very excited to be selected as part of this exclusive group of small business prime contractors to bring cutting-edge FM Operations and FM Transformation solutions to the DON in support of the DoD Financial Management Strategy FY22-26 and the Secretary of the Navy's strategic guidance."

About IT Partners:

ITP is an established Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) professional services firm located in Herndon, VA. Founded in 1993, ITP has a long-standing reputation of providing high-quality Mission Support, SAP Services, Software Development and Integration, Modernization and Transformation, and Cybersecurity support to our Defense, Federal Civilian, and Intelligence Community customers. Our programs are managed by our robust Service Delivery Office, that has a history of providing innovative, multi- layered governance models, and an industry-best-practices driven approach guided by PMI PMBOK, ISO 9001:2015, and CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development. We help our customers innovate, realize cost savings, and operational efficiencies by leveraging their existing IT investment and extending its capabilities while utilizing cutting-edge solutions in a technology agnostic environment.

About the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller):

The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller is a civilian office of the United States Department of the Navy. The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) is responsible for managing and directing all of the financial matters, including the annual budgets, of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps. The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) is also the Comptroller of the Department of the Navy. The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) reports to the Under Secretary of the Navy.

