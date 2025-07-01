It Rhymes With Truth, the Critically-Acclaimed Novel by Rich Miller, Earns Numerous Book Honors

"It Rhymes with Truth burns with compassion and delights in all of the absurd, beautiful, and painful ways that people try to care for one another against the crushing weight of alienation." –Clarion Reviews - 5 Star Rating for the novel It Rhymes With Truth Post this

Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winner for humor

Chanticleer International Book Awards semi-finalist for literary novels

Notable 100 honor from the Shelf Unbound book awards

Rated one of the top 50 literary fiction novels of 2024 in the BookLife Prize Awards by Publishers Weekly

Selected as BlueInk Review's must-buy novel for 2024 in their annual gift guide

5-Star review by Clarion Reviews

"Editor's Choice" selection by BookLife/Publishers Weekly

Starred review from Kirkus Reviews

Starred review from Blue Ink Reviews

"IR Approved" rating from IndieReader

Unanimous 5-Star reviews from Readers' Favorite

5-Star review from Reader Views

It Rhymes With Truth is a coming-of-age story unlike any other, featuring a star-crossed duo whose misadventures include a 30-mile taxi ride, smuggled brownies, angry bees, a soundtrack by Cole Porter, and a rising body count that is (mostly) not their fault. Miller's unforgettable novel tells the story of a two people at opposite ends of their life journeys wrestling with questions like: Do I do deserve to be loved? Is it possible to truly save someone who may not want to be saved? And how far am I willing to go for the people in my life? This is the rare book that makes you laugh out loud before breaking your heart, mending it, then putting it back in your chest with a different heartbeat.

It Rhymes With Truth has earned a long list of rave reviews from critics:

"Miller's curveball coming-of-age tale lands in the strike zone." –Publishers Weekly





"The nature of memory is interrogated at every turn, and the possibility of love is never denied in It Rhymes with Truth, a poignant novel about a cross-generational friendship.... With equal parts wit and tenderness, Rich Miller's heartfelt novel looks for answers to the question of loneliness in the relationship between a young boy and an old woman. It Rhymes with Truth burns with compassion and delights in all of the absurd, beautiful, and painful ways that people try to care for one another against the crushing weight of alienation." –Clarion Reviews [5 Star Rating]





"Miller's deeply felt tale illustrates how life's greatest challenges always arrive before we're ready for them, and how they shape us into the people we become…. A masterfully controlled tear-jerker of a novel about found family." –Kirkus Reviews [starred review]





"Miller's storytelling is charming and contemplative… subtly showcasing the defensive psyche of a child shaped by a rough childhood. A vital, moving novel." –BookLife/Publishers Weekly [Editor's Choice]





"The novel delves into themes of loneliness, friendship, healing, and self-discovery. It highlights the profound impact small interactions and gestures can have in shaping a person's identity and understanding of the world." –IndieReader [IR Approved rating]

The novel is available worldwide from bookstores and online booksellers in both print and e-book versions. The print edition's ISBN is 979-8-9907709-0-4 and the e-book's ISBN is 979-8-9907709-1-1. Bookstores that wish to offer the novel on their shelves can order it via distributors like Ingram.

About the Author:

Rich Miller has been a professional writer for more than 25 years. His remarkable debut novel It Rhymes With Truth is a tragi-comic tale of an obstreperous elderly woman and even more obstreperous young boy trying to save themselves by attempting to save one another. His upcoming novel, Love Will Surely Save You, If It Doesn't Kill You First, will answer the burning question of who is to blame for this colossal mess we humans have gotten ourselves into. Miller wishes he had written Cat's Cradle, Beloved, The Lathe of Heaven and Ubik, but nobody's perfect. He lives in the Pacific Northwest where the wild things are. For more information, visit www.richmillerbooks.com.

