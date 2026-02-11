IT Solutions Advances AI-Driven Service Delivery to Improve Client Experience and Business Outcomes

"AI allows us to remove friction from service delivery so our teams can focus on what matters most: keeping our clients secure, resolving issues faster, and ensuring technology actively supports their business goals." – Jason Hilling, COO Post this

"At IT Solutions, success isn't measured by how much we automate; it's measured by the outcomes our clients achieve," said Jason Hilling, COO of IT Solutions. "AI allows us to remove friction from service delivery so our teams can focus on what matters most: keeping our clients secure, resolving issues faster, and ensuring technology actively supports their business goals."

Through AI‑enabled workflows and intelligent ticket routing, IT Solutions has reduced unnecessary alerts, repetitive tasks, and manual handoffs across its operations. As a result, engineers can move more quickly from issue detection to resolution and identify patterns in security risks before they impact clients.

Since implementing this strategy, IT Solutions has delivered measurable improvements that directly impact day-to-day success for its clients, including:

7,306 client hours saved

105 million automation flows executed

73% reduction in ticket triage time

IT Solutions evaluates the effectiveness of its AI initiatives by how well they improve service responsiveness, cybersecurity readiness, and progress toward each client's strategic business plan and technology roadmap. AI-driven insights help ensure that effort, attention, and resources are directed where they deliver the greatest business impact.

"We are explicitly AI outcome-driven," Hilling added. "Efficiency is a byproduct, not the end-goal. Every client is different, and our use of AI helps us tailor service delivery so that technology supports their priorities, timelines, and risk tolerance."

IT Solutions emphasizes that innovation must be matched by responsibility. The company prioritizes the safe and secure use of AI, with governance, oversight, and data protection integrated into its approach to safeguard client information.

"Our clients trust us with critical systems and sensitive data," said Hilling. "That trust guides every decision we make around AI: how it's built, how it's governed, and how it's applied."

As IT Solutions continues to explore new use cases for AI, the focus remains on intentionally improving its service delivery experience for clients. IT Solutions' approach is grounded in more than three decades of experience, ongoing client feedback, and a commitment to delivering responsive, human-led service that supports each client's real-world needs.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

