IT Solutions Completes Acquisition of CopperTree Solutions, Ontario-based Managed Service Provider

"I am excited to see CopperTree's vision continue—helping organizations succeed through leveraging technology—while unlocking new possibilities as we anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow." Post this

"CopperTree's values and operational excellence align perfectly with our long-term vision," shared Gerry Pearce, CEO of IT Solutions. "They've fostered a culture of client success, compassion, and integrity—values that we deeply share. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our journey; strengthening our team in Canada and reinforcing our mission to help organizations bridge the gap between technology and people."

Colin Shantz, Founder of CopperTree, also expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Joining IT Solutions is a strategic and exciting step forward for the CopperTree Team and those we serve. For more than a decade, organizations have trusted us to understand their needs and develop and execute IT strategies that drive real results. This partnership provides access to expanded resources and deeper expertise, while preserving the personalized service and outcomes our clients rely on. I am excited to see CopperTree's vision continue—helping organizations succeed through leveraging technology—while unlocking new possibilities as we anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow."

Through the acquisition of CopperTree, IT Solutions bolsters its position as a leading IT partner, ensuring clients receive IT strategy and services that evolve with them and drive measurable business outcomes. IT Solutions is committed to investing in the regions it serves and will continue pursuing strategic partnerships with managed service providers in key markets, such as Ontario, Canada.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Ben Greenberg, VP of Corporate Development

[email protected]

About CopperTree Solutions

CopperTree Solutions is a trusted managed IT services provider based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since 2013, CopperTree has been dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals through the effective use of technology—enhancing efficiency, communication, and collaboration. Backed by a strong management structure, a professional team, and a well-defined methodology, CopperTree delivers consistent, proactive outcomes across IT strategy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and virtual CIO services. With a focus on accountability, continuous improvement, and true partnership, CopperTree is committed to driving measurable success for every client. Visit www.coppertreesolutions.ca to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving healthcare providers, law firms, financial service organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. The company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, application development, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Christopher Miller, IT Solutions, 1 2158867166, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions