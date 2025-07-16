IT Solutions Completes Acquisition of Cutting Edge Network Technologies, Florida-based IT Service Provider

IT Solutions, a leading managed service provider, has acquired Cutting Edge Network Technologies. This partnership strengthens IT Solutions' ability to deliver secure, client-focused IT services in the Greater Orlando area and throughout the Southeast.

PHILADELPHIA and ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Solutions, a premier managed service provider (MSP) serving commercial businesses across North America, announced today the acquisition of Cutting Edge Network Technologies, a leading IT service provider. Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Cutting Edge has earned a robust reputation across Central Florida for its secure, compliance-focused, and client-first approach to managed IT services.

The acquisition of Cutting Edge strengthens IT Solutions' presence in the Southeast and enhances its ability to support local businesses in the Greater Orlando area. Both IT Solutions and Cutting Edge specialize in serving highly regulated and fast-paced industries, including healthcare, financial services, and the legal sector. Their shared commitment to governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) stewardship ensures that clients benefit from greater protection and tailored technology strategies. By acquiring Cutting Edge, IT Solutions will further empower business leaders to navigate evolving cybersecurity threats, regulatory demands, and client expectations with confidence.

Garrett Graney, CEO of IT Solutions, shared his enthusiasm: "Cutting Edge is an outstanding addition to the IT Solutions team. They've built a culture centered on client success, integrity, and professionalism—values we deeply share. This partnership brings together talented people and a shared vision to help businesses succeed through secure and strategic technology support. We're truly excited to bring our combined strength to clients in Central Florida and beyond."

John Degen-Courson, Founder & CEO of Cutting Edge, also expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "From the beginning, our goal at Cutting Edge has been to deliver innovative and reliable IT solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive market while always doing the right thing. We've built an amazing team and a strong reputation over the past 23 years, and joining IT Solutions is our next step. Together, we'll continue delivering the personalized support our clients value, with even more resources behind us."

With the acquisition of Cutting Edge, IT Solutions reinforces its position as a leading IT partner, ensuring clients receive best-in-class IT strategy, security, and support. Committed to sustainable growth and innovation, the company will continue expanding its footprint through strategic partnerships with MSPs across the United States and Canada.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Ben Greenberg, VP of Corporate Development

[email protected]

About Cutting Edge Network Technologies

Cutting Edge is a Florida-based IT services provider serving businesses across Central Florida. For over 20 years, Cutting Edge has delivered secure, innovative, and compliance-focused technology solutions that enable business transformation. The company provides the scalability, support, and strategic guidance that organizations need to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Visit www.cuttingedgenet.com to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving healthcare providers, law firms, financial service organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, application development, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Christopher Miller, IT Solutions, 1 (866) 742-5487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions