IT Solutions Completes Acquisition of Tech Superpowers, Expanding Specialized IT Services in Massachusetts

"What stands out about Tech Superpowers is their commitment to building strategic, trusted relationships with their clients," said Gerry Pearce, CEO of IT Solutions. "That client-first mindset, paired with a strong focus on cybersecurity and modern IT practices, makes this partnership a natural fit."

Adam Fisk, CTO of Tech Superpowers, also commented: "We believe that IT support starts with truly understanding how each business operates and what it needs to grow. As cybersecurity and IT continue to evolve, we're committed to continuous improvement—strengthening our capabilities to help our clients grow securely and confidently. This partnership empowers both our employees and clients, and together, we will continue supporting today's business leaders with frictionless environments that scale alongside their vision and needs."

The acquisition of Tech Superpowers marks another step in IT Solutions' growth journey and reflects broader shifts underway across the managed IT services industry, where scale, specialization, and security are pivotal. By integrating Tech Superpowers, the organization continues to build a platform that supports modern businesses, combining local expertise with specialized capabilities in cybersecurity, AI-enabled services, and industry-focused IT delivery.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tech Superpowers

Based in Boston, Mass., Tech Superpowers is a hands-on IT partner that specializes in supporting startups, mission-driven organizations, and industry leaders. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive IT support, including managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and technology integration. Tech Superpowers builds partnerships with organizations to ensure they have robust, secure technology that enables sustainable growth and fuels their vision. Visit www.tsp.me to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

