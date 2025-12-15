IT Solutions Completes Acquisition of Technology Associates, North Carolina-based Managed Service Provider

"Partnering with IT Solutions allows us to take that commitment even further, combining our proven methodology with their scale, resources, and a collective belief that great IT is about helping people and businesses thrive." – Eric Hobbs, CEO of Technology Associates Post this

"The team at Technology Associates has consistently demonstrated that client success is an achievable, everyday reality… and that's one of the many reasons we're excited to welcome them to the IT Solutions Team," commented Gerry Pearce, CEO of IT Solutions. "This milestone isn't just about growth; it represents our continued investment in the futures of our employees and the organizations we serve. Together, through our shared vision and combined expertise, we'll continue to elevate what businesses can expect from their IT partner."

Eric Hobbs, CEO of Technology Associates, also shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Joining IT Solutions marks a promising new chapter for our team and the clients we serve. Years ago, we set out to redefine what it meant to be an IT partner, moving away from reactive support to building a disciplined, process-driven approach focused on consistency and accountability. That vision has guided everything we've done since. Partnering with IT Solutions allows us to take that commitment even further, combining our proven methodology with their scale, resources, and a collective belief that great IT is about helping people and businesses thrive."

Through the addition of Technology Associates, IT Solutions reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner, ensuring organizations receive IT strategy and services that evolve with their needs to deliver measurable results. The acquisition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to investing in its people, clients, and communities, while expanding its reach through strategic partnerships with leading MSPs across North America.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Technology Associates

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Technology Associates is a full-service technology consulting firm specializing in providing complete IT services for small to medium-sized businesses throughout the Carolinas. The company delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and strategic technology consulting services designed to enhance performance, reliability, and long-term business success. Recognized for its dedicated team and client-first mindset, Technology Associates continues to build lasting partnerships with organizations that value dependable support and measurable results. Visit www.technologyassociates.net to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving healthcare providers, law firms, financial service organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. The company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, application development, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

