IT Solutions Consulting Completes Acquisition of Affinity Technology Partners, Tennessee-based IT Service Provider

Garrett Graney, CEO of IT Solutions, enthusiastically shared: "This is an exciting step forward for both Affinity and IT Solutions! We've had our eyes on the Nashville market in pursuit of a robust MSP who shares our mission—to bridge the gap between technology and people. Affinity's deep-rooted expertise, including their tailored IT services for healthcare providers, makes them a natural fit for our expanding team. Together, we will continue to be a driving force in the growth and success of our clients."

Sean Wright, Affinity's Founder and President, also expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "At Affinity, we've always believed in harnessing technology as a force for good—empowering our clients, employees, and local community through innovative technology solutions and servant leadership. As our team looked toward the future, we recognized that in order to make the biggest impact on the Nashville business community, we needed to grow with a partner who shares our values and vision. IT Solutions has the expertise and experience to enrich our clients' business operations, unlike anything we have seen in the Nashville market. This acquisition represents growth for our team and an opportunity to deliver enhanced support, security, and innovation for the organizations that rely on us every day."

With the acquisition of Affinity, IT Solutions strengthens its expertise, ensuring clients receive best-in-class IT strategy, security, and support. Committed to sustainable, long-term growth, IT Solutions will continue expanding its multinational footprint through strategic partnerships with managed service providers.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

