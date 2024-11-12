IT Solutions Consulting Completes Acquisition of PACE Technical, Toronto-based Information Technology Service Provider, Becoming a Multinational Managed Service Provider

This is an exciting opportunity to invest in Canada's thriving business landscape and double down on localized, client-focused service with PACE. Post this

Garrett Graney, CEO of IT Solutions, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome PACE into the IT Solutions family. With this expansion into Canada, we're reinforcing our mission to bridge the gap between technology and people. This is an exciting opportunity to invest in Canada's thriving business landscape and double down on localized, client-focused service with PACE. PACE's expertise and local presence align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional client care, ensuring businesses can flourish and that IT is not a burden."

Tyler Sanders, CEO of PACE, also expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We believe that IT services can, and should, be done differently. By joining forces with IT Solutions, we're enhancing our commitment to delivering client-centric IT solutions tailored to the needs of both legal service providers and other businesses in Toronto. Our partnership brings an even stronger emphasis on security and innovation, essential for firms that handle sensitive client information and operate in a fast-paced environment. We understand that technology works best when it supports people, and a seamless experience for legal professionals translates to greater productivity and success. Together with IT Solutions, we'll ensure that businesses benefit from IT processes and platforms that maximize uptime, increase productivity, and foster innovation—allowing our clients to focus on what matters most."

As part of its strategy to expand its presence across North America, IT Solutions is committed to investing in the regions it serves and plans to continue pursuing strategic partnerships with managed service providers in key markets like Canada.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

About PACE Technical

PACE Technical is Toronto's leading IT provider, offering a robust team of industry experts who specialize in helping companies manage their IT needs and mitigate their cybersecurity risks. PACE provides award-winning IT services, including proactive IT strategy, cloud infrastructure, security, business continuity, and help desk support with a focus on proactive client strategy to uncomplicate your IT. Visit www.pacetechnical.com to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed services provider focusing on proactive and strategic support for small to mid-market businesses across North America. Founded in 1994 and headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, ITS partners with clients to align technology with business goals, secure data and networks, and improve processes through tailored, innovative solutions. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT services, ITS offers cybersecurity, cloud, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

