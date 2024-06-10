IT Solutions Consulting Completes Acquisition of Steady Networks, New Mexico-based Information Technology Service Provider

At IT Solutions, we believe in the power of technology to drive business success, and with Steady Networks' expertise, we're taking that to the next level. Post this

IT Solutions' CEO, Garrett Graney, expressed his enthusiasm for the recent acquisition of Steady Networks: "With the addition of Steady Networks to the IT Solutions Family, we are furthering our commitment to providing unparalleled IT services tailored to our clients unique business needs. At IT Solutions, we believe in the power of technology to drive business success, and with Steady Networks' expertise, we're taking that to the next level."

Jonathan Sandmel, President of Steady Networks, remarked, "Joining IT Solutions is an exciting opportunity for Steady Networks. We drive client success through our proactive and process-driven approach to IT management, and now, with IT Solutions' extensive resources and expertise, our clients can expect even higher levels of service and support. Together, we will ensure that businesses can focus on their goals without worrying about technology issues."

Graney also emphasized the shared values and vision of both companies: "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses can't afford to settle for unreliable IT services. Steady Networks' focus on long-term solutions and intimate customer support aligns perfectly with our dedication to excellence, creating a true partnership that elevates our clients' priorities."

The acquisition of Steady Networks reflects IT Solutions' unwavering commitment to empowering others through technology. IT Solutions intends to continue pursuing leading managed service providers across the country as it expands its national footprint.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Ben Greenberg, VP of Corporate Development

[email protected]

About Steady Networks

As Albuquerque's largest IT provider specializing in IT services for the medical and legal industries, Steady Networks is your partner in both reliable Computer Support and the long-term success of your business. Steady Networks delivers custom-designed network services that better map to your business, so you can stop worrying about your technology and get back to achieving your business goals. Visit www.steadynetworks.com to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed services provider focusing on proactive and strategic support for small to mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, ITS partners with clients to align technology with business goals, secure data and networks, and improve processes through tailored, innovative solutions. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT services, ITS offers cybersecurity, cloud, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 215 886 7166 1174, [email protected], https://www.itsolutions-inc.com/

SOURCE IT Solutions