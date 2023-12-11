IT Solutions Consulting Completes Acquisition of The Network Pro, West Coast-based IT and Security Service Provider

"This year has indeed been a whirlwind of positive activity, as we're not only expanding geographically but also investing in our client and employee growth." Post this

"We're honored to welcome The Network Pro to IT Solutions, and through our combined vision, we will continue to redefine the standards of exceptional IT services," shared IT Solutions' CEO, Garrett Graney. "This year has indeed been a whirlwind of positive activity, as we're not only expanding geographically but also investing in our client and employee growth. Our combined expertise and resources will unlock unprecedented opportunities, allowing us to serve our clients with greater depth and breadth than ever before. For our employees, this translates to an even more dynamic and enriching career path that is unparallel to our competitors."

"We believe in the theory that 'a rising tide lifts all boats,' and together, we are eager to continue contributing time, talent, and treasure to drive progress locally in California and Arizona," commented Kevin Studley, Founder and CEO at the Network Pro. "As our clients, employees, and communities come first, we look forward to combining our competencies with IT Solutions to create tangible value and provide impactful experiences and opportunities for all."

This year's series of acquisitions reflects IT Solutions' unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality and scope of its services offered. IT Solutions is poised for a future of continued success as it continues on a transformative journey with its clients and a growing team. IT Solutions intends to continue pursuing well-positioned MSPs across the country as it expands its national footprint.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Ben Greenberg, VP of Corporate Development

[email protected]

About The Network Pro

The Network Pro (TNP) is a leading professional managed IT and Security Provider with a passion for serving clients in the legal and manufacturing industries. For over two decades, TNP has fostered a robust presence in Arizona and Southern California, establishing a reputation for excellence in providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet the growing demands of clients. TNP prides itself on empowering businesses to reach their strategic objectives and stay ahead in a competitive market. Visit www.thenetworkpro.net to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed services provider focusing on proactive and strategic support for small to mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, ITS partners with clients to align technology with business goals, secure data and networks, and improve processes through tailored, innovative solutions. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT services, ITS offers cybersecurity, cloud, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions Consulting, LLC, 1 215-886-7166, chris.miller@itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions Consulting, LLC