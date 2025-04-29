IT Solutions Consulting Launches "Total IT Legal" -- Managed IT Services for Law Firms

"IT Solutions has been a key partner—not just for technical support, but for strategic guidance that aligns with how we work," said Kara M. Brostron, CLM, a client in the legal industry. "They truly understand our world, and we're excited to see a solution designed for firms like ours." Post this

"Downtime isn't just inconvenient for law firms—it puts cases, compliance, and client trust at risk," shared Tyler Sanders, Legal Solution Lead at IT Solutions. "With our clients in mind, we developed Total IT Legal to reduce these risks and ensure firms experience maximum uptime and priority support, even after hours. It's IT built to match the urgency and sensitivity of legal work."

Key features of Total IT Legal include:

24/7/365 support with rapid response times backed by industry-leading service level objectives (SLOs)

Strategic IT planning aligned with law firm workflows delivered by a Strategic Advisor trained in the legal industry

Legal-grade cybersecurity and compliance monitoring

Designated support team knowledgeable in the legal space

VIP-level support options for key stakeholders

IT Solutions is an established champion of the legal community, fostering partnerships with legal associations and software providers to better support its extensive portfolio of law firm clients. The company is actively involved with the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) at both the national and regional levels, and is a proud business partner of The Law Office Management Association (TLOMA) in Canada. IT Solutions will continue its support and is joining legal professionals at the ALA's Annual Conference on May 18 – 21 in Nashville, TN.

"IT Solutions has been a key partner—not just for technical support, but for strategic guidance that aligns with how we work," said Kara M. Brostron, CLM, a client in the legal industry. "They truly understand our world, and we're excited to see a solution designed for firms like ours."

For more information about Total IT Legal, visit https://www.itsolutions-inc.com/services/industry-solutions-law-firms/.

About IT Solutions:

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, and other commercial firms across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, application development, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions Consulting, 1 (866) 742-5487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions Consulting