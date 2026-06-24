IT Solutions Earns Spot on the 2026 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

"This recognition truly belongs to the incredible people who show up every day — our talented team, our trusted partners, and the clients who rely on us." – Gerry Pearce, CEO of IT Solutions Post this

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

MSP Summit is pleased to name IT Solutions to the 2026 MSP 501.

"This recognition truly belongs to the incredible people who show up every day — our talented team, our trusted partners, and the clients who rely on us," said Gerry Pearce, CEO of IT Solutions. "We don't take that trust lightly. Being named to the MSP 501 is a reflection of the relationships we've built and the shared commitment to excellence that drives everything we do. We're deeply grateful, and we couldn't be more excited about what we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."

The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL. All MSP 501 organizations will be featured on the MSP Summit website along with aggregate data from the survey in what has become the most coveted editorial content in the technology industry.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

Background:

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

ABOUT IT SOLUTIONS:

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT, AND THE MSP 501:

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.

The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Miller

Senior Marketing Manager | IT Solutions

[email protected]

Dave Raffo

Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Channel

[email protected]

Sydney Kurtz

Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | Channel

[email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 8667425487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions