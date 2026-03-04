IT Solutions Expands Managed IT Portfolio for the Healthcare Industry Amid Rising Risk and Operational Demands

"By embedding this expertise directly into daily IT operations, we help providers stay protected, prepared, and focused on delivering care." – Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement. Post this

Key healthcare-focused capabilities now available in the company's managed IT portfolio include:

HIPAA Breach Prevention and Productivity Platform: A comprehensive compliance and training solution that helps healthcare organizations meet HIPAA requirements and maintain audit readiness. The platform includes annual HIPAA and OSHA training with tracking and certification.

HIPAA Governance and Alignment Support: Customizable HIPAA policy and procedure templates paired with two consultations from an expert-level HIPAA consultant provide practical guidance to strengthen compliance posture.

Proactive Risk & Security Oversight: A questionnaire-driven security risk assessment combined with phishing simulations and an employee security score dashboard to reduce human error and identify vulnerabilities.

Healthcare Strategic Advisory: Designated Strategic Advisors who bring healthcare expertise to inform technology decisions and help clients reduce risk and plan with confidence.

Healthcare Service Desk Team: Support from a team experienced in healthcare systems and workflows to ensure faster resolution and sensitivity to clinical operations.

VIP Support: A premium tier with prioritized response and expedited incident resolution for physician owners, executives, administrative staff, and other key stakeholders.

"Healthcare leaders are navigating patient care, workforce challenges, regulatory expectations, and cyber risk simultaneously," said Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement at IT Solutions. "We've developed these capabilities in close partnership with our clients to deliver highly tailored support grounded in a deeper understanding of the healthcare industry. By embedding this expertise directly into daily IT operations, we help providers stay protected, prepared, and focused on delivering care."

IT Solutions continues to expand its engagement with the healthcare community through active partnerships. The company supports the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), collaborating nationally and regionally to stay aligned with evolving industry challenges and priorities. IT Solutions will attend the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition from March 9 – 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Booth 5621. The company remains committed to ongoing education and innovation.

This expansion reinforces IT Solutions' long-term investment in the healthcare industry through tailored services that evolve with client needs. To learn more about the company's healthcare expertise and capabilities, visit www.itsolutions-inc.com/industries/healthcare.

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving healthcare providers across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

