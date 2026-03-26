IT Solutions Helps Businesses Adopt AI Securely While Empowering Employees in the Workplace

"We're helping organizations build a responsible and secure foundation for AI adoption; one that protects sensitive data, empowers employees to accomplish more, and evolves with business needs." – Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement Post this

IT Solutions is helping organizations close this gap through its AI Readiness Program, which enables secure and structured AI adoption in the workplace. Many organizations begin with Microsoft 365 Copilot, which integrates AI directly into the tools they already use (such as Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Teams) and adheres to the security, permissions, and compliance controls of their Microsoft environment.

"Businesses are eager to see gains from AI, but many are struggling to measure success and implement AI in a secure and controlled way," said Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement at IT Solutions. "Microsoft Copilot is a powerful starting point for many of our clients because it operates within their Microsoft 365 environment, but our focus goes beyond any single tool. We're helping organizations build a responsible and secure foundation for AI adoption; one that protects sensitive data, empowers employees to accomplish more, and evolves with business needs."

The company's AI Readiness Program is a structured engagement to prepare organizations for secure and effective AI deployment. The program aligns technical environments, data governance, and workforce adoption strategies through a three-phase model:

1) Discovery & Readiness: Evaluate the organization's technology environment, data access, and overall readiness to identify risks, opportunities, and high-value use cases.

2) Security & Data Protection: Implement governance controls, data classification, and security hardening to ensure AI tools access only appropriate, secure, and well-managed information.

3) Adoption & Empowerment: Enable employees through training, use-case development, and guided adoption to drive meaningful and measurable outcomes.

IT Solutions' approach helps organizations avoid costly pitfalls, such as inadvertently providing broad access to regulated data, bank account information, compensation packages, and confidential client information through AI tools. The program also boosts employee engagement and overall return on investment.

While Microsoft 365 Copilot is a practical, standardized entry point for many organizations, IT Solutions continues to evolve its approach for multi-platform and integrated AI adoption. As businesses seek flexible yet standardized ways to leverage multiple AI tools, IT Solutions combines strategic advisory, technology alignment, and user enablement to help firms build a sustainable and secure foundation for AI.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 8667425487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions