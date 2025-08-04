IT Solutions is Recognized as a Top 10 Managed Service Provider in Channel Partners' 2025 MSP 501 Global Rankings

This recognition from Channel Partners reinforces that we are delivering on what we promise: secure, strategic, and people-first IT services that make a real impact. Post this

"The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"The MSP 501 is the channel industry's unofficial GPS. Customers use it to navigate the over 300K MSP ecosystem, and vendors use it to find the right partners for their GTM strategy," said Devan Adams, principal analyst at Canalys (now part of Omdia). "Being an MSP 501er puts your business on the map while steering new opportunities to you."

"Climbing to spot number 10 on this year's MSP 501 is more than an exciting milestone; it is a reflection of the relentless drive our team brings to every client, every challenge, and every solution," said Mike Martin, COO of IT Solutions. "This recognition from Channel Partners reinforces that we are delivering on what we promise: secure, strategic, and people-first IT services that make a real impact. Our most impressive solution is our people, and this honor belongs to them. We are proud to be a trusted IT partner and are excited for what comes next."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected, and efficient.

Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM, said: "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."

The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams, which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

About IT Solutions:

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed service provider with over 30 years of experience delivering secure, strategic IT support to organizations across North America. With core offerings that include managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and strategic consulting, ITS supports businesses in highly regulated and fast-moving industries such as healthcare, legal, and financial services.

The ITS Team is comprised of seasoned security professionals, practitioners, and business leaders with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. Their diverse backgrounds provide a well-rounded and practical approach to solving complex business challenges, including helping organizations demonstrate the value of their IT investments while effectively managing evolving cyber threats.

To learn more about IT Solutions, visit www.itsolutions-inc.com.

About Channel Partners:

Channel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.

Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connects portfolio includes more than 450 annual events attended by 12,000 business professionals.

