IT Solutions Launches AI Governance and Enablement Practice to Help Organizations Use AI Responsibly and with Confidence

"Our goal is to help clients embrace AI in a way that empowers employees, protects sensitive information, and delivers value to the business." – Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement Post this

To help organizations address these challenges, IT Solutions has formalized its AI Governance & Enablement Practice, bringing together strategic advisory, security, and managed support into a unified approach that helps businesses embrace AI with assurance and clarity.

"There's no shortage of interest in AI right now," said Tyler Sanders, VP of Solutions Enablement at IT Solutions. "Businesses recognize the potential of AI, and the key to success is knowing where to start, how to enable AI strategically, and how to drive tangible value beyond the hype. We developed our AI Governance and Enablement Practice to help clients move from feeling curious to confident."

The AI Governance & Enablement Practice is grounded in the company's AI Success Framework—a practical approach to responsible AI usage: Get Ready for AI, Take Control, and Put AI to Work. The Practice includes a foundational set of solutions aligned to this framework, helping organizations achieve meaningful results from AI at every stage of their journey:

Microsoft 365 & AI Readiness (Get Ready): A structured engagement that prepares organizations for secure AI adoption by assessing Microsoft 365 readiness, identifying data exposure risks, and strengthening the foundation before AI platforms integrate and access organizational data. AI Access Control (Take Control): A focused project that helps organizations reduce Shadow AI risk by steering users toward approved platforms and limiting access to unapproved AI services through technical configuration and employee usage guidelines. Managed AI Service (Put AI to Work): An all-in-one platform that gives employees access to multiple leading AI models and advanced capabilities through a single experience, making AI easier to use and scale across the organization.

Together, these offerings provide a structured and practical path for organizations to prepare for AI, establish appropriate safeguards, and see returns on their AI investments through a scalable approach.

"AI success requires more than access to technology," Sanders added. "Organizations need a tailored strategy that connects governance, security, and adoption. Our goal is to help clients embrace AI in a way that empowers employees, protects sensitive information, and delivers value to the business. That said, our Practice will continue to evolve, ensuring businesses remain informed and positioned to take advantage of what's next."

The launch of the AI Governance & Enablement Practice reflects IT Solutions' commitment to helping organizations leverage emerging technologies while maintaining the security, strategic oversight, and operational excellence required for long-term success.

For more information about IT Solutions' AI Governance & Enablement Practice, visit https://www.itsolutions-inc.com/services/ai-services/.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, AI governance and enablement, cloud, compliance, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 8667425487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions