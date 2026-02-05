IT Solutions Launches Enhanced Service Portfolio in Response to Evolving Needs of Growing Organizations

"By staying closely connected to our clients and continuously evaluating how these forces impact their businesses, we're able to adapt our portfolio and serve as a true partner—bringing the right mix of expertise, flexibility, and innovation as needs change." – Tyler Sanders, VP Post this

To help business leaders overcome these challenges, IT Solutions has added to and refined its service offerings to support organizations at varying stages of growth and operational maturity:

IT Solutions has restructured its Enhanced Cybersecurity offering—an affordable and integrated bundle that gives growing organizations access to advanced protection that was once out of reach. As AI and automation have lowered the barrier for launching effective cyberattacks, the company continuously evolves to help clients safeguard their environments today and prepare for the threats of tomorrow.





For small and medium-sized organizations without internal IT staff, the Total IT program continues to deliver a fully managed environment that offloads day-to-day technology responsibilities. This support model strengthens security, improves uptime, and ensures alignment with industry standards, while providing ongoing strategic guidance so that technology decisions support broader business goals and initiatives.





For small and medium-sized companies with existing internal IT staff, Total IT Co-Managed delivers deeper collaboration and flexibility. The shared responsibility model is inspired by client feedback and empowers internal IT to maintain ownership of end-user support and on-site needs, while IT Solutions manages core infrastructure, cybersecurity, and endpoints. IT Solutions also provides escalation support, after-hours and time-off coverage, and strategic guidance to help reduce operational strain.





For mid-market organizations, IT Solutions has introduced Amplify IT, a newly defined solution that addresses a critical gap in the managed services market. Amplify IT is designed for organizations that require greater flexibility and specialization, enabling them to selectively augment areas, like infrastructure management or managed security detection and response, without compromising their existing IT structure.

"As our clients grow, expand their teams, and face new levels of complexity driven by AI and automation, the way IT is delivered has to evolve," said Tyler Sanders, Vice President of Solutions Enablement at IT Solutions. "By staying closely connected to our clients and continuously evaluating how these forces impact their businesses, we're able to adapt our portfolio and serve as a true partner—bringing the right mix of expertise, flexibility, and innovation as needs change."

The company also delivers specialized managed IT offerings for the Legal Services, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Manufacturing industries, which incorporate additional features tailored to industry-specific compliance requirements, workflows, and security considerations.

IT Solutions' approach reflects its continued growth as a multinational managed service provider, informed by more than three decades of experience, client feedback, and expanded capabilities gained through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Rather than forcing clients into rigid service models, the company's offerings are intentionally designed for real-world buying patterns and operational needs.

The enhanced service portfolio is now available to new and existing clients. For more information about IT Solutions' services and approach to client success, visit www.itsolutions-inc.com.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions is a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving law firms, healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and other commercial businesses across North America. Since 1994, IT Solutions has been committed to bridging the gap between technology and people—empowering organizations to achieve more through secure, reliable, and strategic IT services. Headquartered near Philadelphia, Pa., the company delivers proactive support and tailored solutions across cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud, compliance, AI governance and enablement, and business intelligence. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

