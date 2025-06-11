IT Solutions Launches "Total IT for Financial Services," a Managed IT and Compliance Solution for Financial Firms

As part of its ongoing investment in the financial sector, IT Solutions has launched Total IT for Financial Services—a comprehensive managed IT, compliance, and cybersecurity solution designed to help financial firms stay audit-ready, resilient, and strategically aligned.
PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Solutions, a premier managed service provider (MSP) serving firms across North America, announced today the launch of Total IT for Financial Services—an all-in-one managed IT, compliance, and cybersecurity solution for financial organizations.
Developed in partnership with over 100 financial services clients and industry experts, Total IT for Financial Services is designed to help today's firms navigate intensifying regulatory expectations, reduce risk, and protect sensitive data. This new offering goes beyond standard managed IT services by combining industry-aligned Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) oversight, advanced cybersecurity, and 24/7/365 IT support tailored to highly regulated and security-conscious environments.
"We developed Total IT for Financial Services to address the unique regulatory, security, and operational challenges that firms in this sector face every day," said Tyler Sanders, Regional Vice President at IT Solutions. "From strict compliance requirements to the need for uninterrupted access to critical systems, financial organizations require a level of service capabilities, responsiveness, and strategic IT alignment that goes far beyond traditional support. This offering is purpose-built to deliver exactly that."
Total IT for Financial Services is engineered to help financial firms stay competitive, compliant, and secure. Key components include:
- Comprehensive GRC management and advisory, with real-time alerts, automated evidence collection, and audit-ready reporting aligned with GLBA, SOX, and PCI DSS to simplify regulatory compliance and reduce audit preparation stress.
- Advanced cybersecurity, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), endpoint detection and response (EDR), email threat protection and monitoring, web and DNS protection, vulnerability assessments, employee training, and cloud application monitoring to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of business data.
- 24/7/365 end-user support for application, workstation, and connectivity needs to keep staff productive.
- Workplace services that standardize equipment provisioning, secure employee onboarding and offboarding, and monitor company assets.
- Resiliency and continuity planning, including system monitoring and alerting, server backups, cloud data retention, and firewall management for stability across business infrastructure.
With over three decades of experience, IT Solutions is an established partner to financial firms across North America—supporting private equity firms, wealth managers, community banks, credit unitions, and other financial service providers. The company works closely with financial associations and industry-specific software partners to deliver tailored, high-touch IT strategies that meet the sector's compliance, security, and operational needs.
Total IT for Financial Services is the latest of IT Solutions' long-term investments in this space. As regulatory pressures and cyber threats evolve, IT Solutions remains committed to deepening its industry expertise and continuously improving how it supports and protects financial firms.
For more information about Total IT for Financial Services, visit https://www.itsolutions-inc.com/industries/financial-services/.
Media Contact
Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 (866) 742-5487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com
SOURCE IT Solutions
Share this article