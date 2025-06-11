IT Solutions Launches "Total IT for Financial Services," a Managed IT and Compliance Solution for Financial Firms

From strict compliance requirements to the need for uninterrupted access to critical systems, financial organizations require a level of service capabilities, responsiveness, and strategic IT alignment that goes far beyond traditional support. This offering is purpose-built to deliver exactly that. Post this

"We developed Total IT for Financial Services to address the unique regulatory, security, and operational challenges that firms in this sector face every day," said Tyler Sanders, Regional Vice President at IT Solutions. "From strict compliance requirements to the need for uninterrupted access to critical systems, financial organizations require a level of service capabilities, responsiveness, and strategic IT alignment that goes far beyond traditional support. This offering is purpose-built to deliver exactly that."

Total IT for Financial Services is engineered to help financial firms stay competitive, compliant, and secure. Key components include:

Comprehensive GRC management and advisory, with real-time alerts, automated evidence collection, and audit-ready reporting aligned with GLBA, SOX, and PCI DSS to simplify regulatory compliance and reduce audit preparation stress.

Advanced cybersecurity, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), endpoint detection and response (EDR), email threat protection and monitoring, web and DNS protection, vulnerability assessments, employee training, and cloud application monitoring to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of business data.

24/7/365 end-user support for application, workstation, and connectivity needs to keep staff productive.

Workplace services that standardize equipment provisioning, secure employee onboarding and offboarding, and monitor company assets.

Resiliency and continuity planning, including system monitoring and alerting, server backups, cloud data retention, and firewall management for stability across business infrastructure.

With over three decades of experience, IT Solutions is an established partner to financial firms across North America—supporting private equity firms, wealth managers, community banks, credit unitions, and other financial service providers. The company works closely with financial associations and industry-specific software partners to deliver tailored, high-touch IT strategies that meet the sector's compliance, security, and operational needs.

Total IT for Financial Services is the latest of IT Solutions' long-term investments in this space. As regulatory pressures and cyber threats evolve, IT Solutions remains committed to deepening its industry expertise and continuously improving how it supports and protects financial firms.

For more information about Total IT for Financial Services, visit https://www.itsolutions-inc.com/industries/financial-services/.

Media Contact

Chris Miller, IT Solutions, 1 (866) 742-5487, [email protected], www.itsolutions-inc.com

SOURCE IT Solutions