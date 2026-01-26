It Will All Work Out: How Iceland's Þetta reddast Philosophy Embraces Flexible, Slower Travel

Guided by the philosophy of Þetta reddast, meaning "it will all work out," Iceland encourages travelers to embrace flexibility when unexpected conditions or timing reshape an itinerary.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel rarely goes exactly as planned — and in Iceland, that's part of the experience. Guided by the philosophy of Þetta reddast, meaning "it will all work out," the destination encourages travelers to embrace flexibility when unexpected conditions or timing reshape an itinerary. Supported by a culture of warm hospitality and adaptable experiences, Iceland invites visitors to slow down, let go of their rigid plans.

Westfjords: Slowing Down in the Cold

In the Westfjords, changing road conditions and longer driving times naturally encourage a slower pace of travel — this is where the magic lies. Rather than rushing from point to point, travelers are invited to take their time, soaking in stunning views, snow-covered mountains and more. Additionally, cold temperatures open the door to chasing Northern Lights, hot tubs or active experiences like skiing.

South Iceland: Traveling During Rainy Season

When rain reshapes plans in South Iceland, it often leads to unexpected opportunities to linger. Instead of pushing onward, travelers can wait out the weather, warm up and move at the day's natural pace. Visitors can explore museums and exhibitions such as the Lava Show, Skógar Museum and the Caves of Hella, as well as enjoy geothermal bathing, browse local shops or savor local food. Rain becomes less of a limitation and more of an invitation to stay longer and settle in.

North Iceland: Activities for All Seasons

In North Iceland, plans often shift with the weather — this flexibility is part of the Þetta reddast mindset. Whether the day brings clear skies or a more dramatic, stormy atmosphere, travelers can easily move between outdoor and indoor experiences. Year-round activities, from visiting outdoor swimming pools and luxury lagoons to exploring museums and exhibitions in Akureyri, reduce the pressure to see everything at once. Even whale watching remains possible throughout the year, as some species stay in the area during winter months. The result is a more relaxed approach to travel, with the understanding that there's always a reason to return.

East Iceland: Embracing the Darkness

Winter darkness in East Iceland naturally slows the pace of travel, especially during the winter months when daylight is limited. Rather than limiting experiences, the lack of light invites travelers to lean into quieter moments — cozy evenings enjoying local flavors, conversations with locals and warming soaks in hot pools such as Vök Baths. Additionally, when skies are clear, the darkness creates ideal conditions for Northern Lights viewing.

