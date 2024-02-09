ITA GLOBAL Launches Afro-Panamanian Cultural Guide Book Showcasing the Richness and Diversity of Afro-Panamanian heritage

"This Afro-Panamanian Cultural Guidebook is more than words on paper; It's an invitation to forge a deep connection with a community that welcomes you with open arms." Post this

Charlotte is now affectionately referred to as "Harriet" by many of her followers and Black expats. ITA Global, an award-winning Destination Management Company, has done an amazing job assisting African Americans wishing to relocate to Panama by showcasing the best of the Afro Panamanian culture and connecting newcomers to Black Expat communities.

For the past three years, ITA GLOBAL has consistently demonstrated exceptional precision and excellence in crafting routes and overseeing all logistics for BEIP Relocation Tours. Through meticulous planning and unwavering commitment, ITA GLOBAL has played a pivotal role showcasing the beautiful influence of the Afro Panamanian Culture.

For information about ITA Global, visit https://itaglobal.com/

In collaboration with the esteemed Researcher, Writer, and Educator, Jameelah Muhammad, BEIP and its Partners are thrilled to introduce the AFRO PANAMANIAN CULTURAL GUIDEBOOK to not only its Clients/Members, but to the WORLD! They have learned so much about the rich Afro Panamanian Culture and want to share it with as many people as possible.

About "Afro-Panamanian Cultural Guide Book"

Embark on the cultural exploration with assurance, recognizing that the substance of this guidebook emerges from insightful discussions with Afro-Panamanian scholars, historians and culinary experts.

Imagine this guidebook as your personal key, unlocking the door to a world often hidden from conventional narratives. Every page is an invitation to delve into the heart and soul of Afro-Panamanian culture, allowing you to see, feel, and experience the traditions, history, and daily life that shape this dynamic community.

This is not a typical travel guide. The author has intentionally left out the mundane details to focus on what truly matters—the heart and soul of Panama. As you turn each page, you'll find yourself immersed in the captivating narratives, enriched by the insights, and captivated by the cultural vibrancy that defines this incredible nation.

The book is for anyone drawn to the vibrant hues of Afro-Panamanian culture, whether you're planning a visit, living in Panama, learning Spanish, pursuing graduate studies or just curious to delve deeper, this book is your compass. Brought to you by Black Expats Explore Panama Tour (BEIP), ITA Global, and BEW, this guide is more than just a companion—it's an immersion into the heart and soul of Panama's Black culture.

The book is available on https://itaglobal.com/products/guide-to-afro-panamanian-culture

