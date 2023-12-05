ITAAN Pharma and ACIC Pharmaceuticals Form Strategic Joint Venture Partnership

"This partnership comes at a critical juncture with an increased need for access to lifesaving medicines and supply chain reliability," - Mr. Luciano Calenti, Founder & CEO at ACIC Pharmaceuticals. Post this

The recently completed commercial facility complements ITAAN's state-of-the-art R&D capabilities. The facility's design enables seamless technology transfer from research and development to commercial production, aligning with FDA expectations for harnessing formulation development, process development and manufacturing science knowledge. ITAAN anticipates a rapid progression in its product development pipeline, aiming to promptly introduce a broader range of essential products to benefit medical professionals and patients within the next five years. These newly developed ANDA/ANDS products are designed to cater to the needs of both the US and Canadian markets.

Mr. Luciano Calenti, Founder & CEO at ACIC Pharmaceuticals, shared his optimism: "The ITAAN-ACIC partnership, we believe, will deliver value to ACIC injectable customers as we bring critical injectable products to the US and other markets. This partnership comes at a critical juncture with an increased need for access to lifesaving medicines and supply chain reliability." Mr. Calenti, a founder member of the Association of Accessible Medicines (AAM) and recipient of the AAM Lifetime Achievement Award, brings vast industry experience and expertise in patent legislation and has been a foundational member of the Canadian Drug Manufacturers' Association (CDMA).

This collaboration combines both organizations' extensive market knowledge, regulatory prowess, manufacturing excellence, and innovative capabilities. It presents a forward-thinking commercial strategy and a comprehensive array of injectable products.

Chandu Kankanala, Director at ITAAN, emphasized the synergy between the two entities, underlining the shared values and commitment to offering unique and distinctive products and services. He expressed excitement about tapping into the collective expertise of both organizations, envisioning that this partnership will propel a new phase of growth by enhancing injectable manufacturing capabilities and broadening the product range.

About ACIC Pharmaceuticals

ACIC Pharmaceuticals is a well-established pharmaceutical company providing a wide range of services, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Injectable Pharmaceutical Products, Pharmaceutical Machinery, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Electronic CTD Filing directly to the FDA. With a history spanning over four decades, ACIC Pharmaceuticals has consistently been a leader in supplying products and services to the pharmaceutical sector. For more information, visit ACIC Pharmaceuticals.

About ITAAN Pharma

ITAAN Pharma Inc. is a specialized pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable pharmaceuticals tailored for regulated markets. The company possesses robust capabilities in commercial manufacturing, including terminal sterilization, lyophilization, and aseptic filling, utilizing advanced filling lines for glass and PP vials. The dedicated R&D facility and team support product conceptualization to commercialization. For more information, visit ITAAN Pharma.

Media Contact

Media, ITAAN PHARMA INC., 1 4385261975, [email protected], itaanpharma.com

SOURCE ITAAN PHARMA INC.