Italian Rugby Day in London: A Celebration of Sport, Wine, and Italian Excellence

To add to the celebration, the venue will host an exclusive exhibition featuring memorabilia from the Rugby Museum of Artena, Rome. This display will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the history of Italian rugby, connecting the sport's heritage with its vibrant present and promising future.

Distinguished Guests and Engaging Experiences

The event will feature an exclusive lineup of speakers, including the Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Inigo Lambertini; Vinitaly Wine & Food Exhibition Manager, Gianni Bruno and Italian Rugby Federation President Andrea Duodo. Joining them is Mauro Bergamasco, FIR Centurion, one of the most capped athletes in history for the National Team, with an impressive 106 appearances in the Azzurri jersey.

Italian Rugby Day Quiz Challenge

As part of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the Italian Rugby Day Quiz Challenge—an interactive elimination-style game that will test their knowledge of rugby, Italian wine heritage, and gastronomic traditions. This engaging journey through trivia and anecdotes will showcase the cultural and historical ties between these domains.

The grand prize includes a prestigious bottle of Italian wine, an official jersey signed by the Italian National Rugby Team, and an exclusive VIP invitation to a private dinner featuring a curated Italian wine-tasting experience. Finalists will also be awarded special recognitions.

Walk-Around Wine Tasting & Networking

To conclude the event, attendees will enjoy a premium Walk-Around Wine Tasting & Networking session, featuring a curated selection of Italy's finest wines provided by ISWA – Italian Signature Wine Academy and by the Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco, expertly paired with gourmet Italian delicacies from the event's Technical Partners. Industry specialists will guide guests through tasting notes and ideal pairings, ensuring a fully immersive experience.

"Italian Rugby Day in London" is more than just an event—it's a prestigious showcase highlighting the very best of Made in Italy and Italian culture, where sport, tradition, and innovation come together in an international setting of excellence. A unique opportunity to celebrate the connection between rugby, Made in Italy, and fine food and wine, reaffirming Italy's role as a benchmark for passion, craftsmanship, and quality. The event also underscores Italian rugby's support for the candidacy of Italian cuisine as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Moreover, it's a tribute to sports diplomacy— an essential tool of foreign policy strongly championed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is a dynamic Italian media agency specializing in the production of high-quality content for the wine industry, while also embracing the food and hospitality sectors. With a strong focus on storytelling, innovation, and digital communication, the agency works with global brands to deliver impactful campaigns across multiple platforms. Based in Verona, home to the Vinitaly fair, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp combines creative flair with deep industry expertise to craft engaging narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp offers a wide range of services including content creation, editorial projects, social media strategy, video production, and event management.

