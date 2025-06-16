Italian Sommelier Challenge, Almaty - Games are on! Who will get the gold?

The Italian Sommelier Challenge is a competition on Italian wines organized as part of the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2025 powered by the Italian Wine Podcast and in collaboration with CAWU and IWINE. It is a professional tournament that tests competitors through multiple elimination rounds. Post this

Stage 3 is a hands-on semifinal, beginning at 10:00am. It includes three skill-based segments: wine service, tasting and food & wine pairing. The top three semifinalists will proceed to Stage 4, the final round, held the same day at 4:30pm during the main Roadshow event.

In the finals, each sommelier will participate in a role-play scenario set in a traditional Italian trattoria, advising guests on wine and food pairings. The last two contenders will face one more test: a fast-paced, quick-response quiz to determine the ultimate winner.

Then, the jury, composed of five wine and food professionals, two of whom are certified VIA Italian Wine Ambassadors, will score all performances to determine the winner.

The award ceremony, set during the Roadshow, will celebrate the first-ever champion of the Italian Sommelier Challenge.

A prestigious prize awaits

The winner will receive a scholarship to the VIA Verona 2026 Flagship Edition, taking place April 15–19, 2026, following the 58th Edition of Vinitaly (April 12-15, 2026).

This exclusive opportunity offers in-depth training on Italy's indigenous grapes and unique terroirs bearing La Dolce Vita, guided by the expertise of the VIA Faculty. An invaluable experience for any aspiring Italian wine professional!

Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2025

Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow is back to Almaty for the second year in a row. The first edition was held November 18, 2024. What emerged after the event is that Central Asia is thirsty for Italian wine, the market is growing and Made in Italy is what people want and the most sought after umbrella brand.

Currently, the 3 "P" (Prosecco, Primitivo and Pinot Grigio) are the most popular Italian types of wine on the scene, but Italian wine aficionados are eager to taste and promote other varieties and appellations.

The Roadshow schedule is packed with exciting moments - beside the Italian Sommelier Challenge, there will be a walk around tasting with more than 280 wines from 64 producers, including 2 consortia and collectives, representing 14 out of 20 Italian regions from North to South, for a total of almost 50 stands.

On the program there are also 3 in-depth masterclasses to unlock the world of Italian wine.

For more info, please visit the official website https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events/vinitaly-around-the-world/vinitaly-kazakhstan-roadshow/ or feel free to contact us at [email protected]

