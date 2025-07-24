Italian Wine Academy Proudly Launches the Champagne Specialist Course Coming to Verona in November 2025

Why would the Italian Wine Academy teach a course dedicated to Champagne? But to truly promote and understand Italian sparkling wine, we need to study the benchmark. Champagne sets the global standard. Post this

By exploring its history, methods, and positioning, we equip our students with the tools to better appreciate and communicate the unique strengths of Italian metodo classico wines like Franciacorta and Trento DOC. Education isn't about nationalism, it's about context. And Champagne provides that context."

The course consists of 12 intensive hours of face-to-face lessons with our Educators. Divided into 4 sessions with 12 Champagnes tasted. The exam consists of two blind tastings, 30 multiple choice questions, and 2 short answer questions. The course provides a focused combination of lectures and interactive workshops, giving students a balanced view of Champagne's history, wines, producers, and insight in how to promote, select, and sell Champagne to clients. Upon completion of the course, students will be able to understand and interpret Champagne wine labels, describe and evaluate Champagne wines and their production area, know how to store and serve Champagne wines correctly, recommend a Champagne wine ensuring that the customer's expectations and requests are met, and pair food and Champagne correctly.

Prerequisites for the course include completion of the Comité Champagne's online Level 1 and Level 2 course, which are free for students to study and complete at home, at their own pace. In addition, candidates must have a good basic knowledge of the wine sector and tasting techniques. It is highly recommended to have a WSET Level 2 and/or 3 certification, or another equivalent certification/qualification/degree.

For more information about the course and how to apply, please visit our website at https://italianwineacademy.org/?lang=en or contact us directly at [email protected].

The Italian Wine Academy is situated in Verona, with satellites sites at other key locations across Italy. Our philosophy is to reveal the global wine sector in an effective and inclusive way. Our students include professionals from the wine trade, hospitality, media, and passionate wine lovers of all experience levels.

Our English and Italian mother-tongue Educators are experienced professionals with many years of teaching and working in wine. We encourage students to engage with us in a setting that is welcoming, free from intimidation, and 100% focused on providing the best academic materials to ensure comfort, excitement, and success. Our high pass rates reflect dedication to teaching and serious education in a positive, supportive, and welcoming environment.

