Italian wine and opera come together: the design concept behind OperaWine 2024

As symbols of Italian culture and history, both OperaWine and the 2024 opera season find a harmonious convergence in their shared location, the city of Verona — central to both the worlds of wine and opera.

Since 2012, OperaWine has been Vinitaly's première event. An elegant and glamorous opening to the largest International wine and spirits exhibition in the world, OperaWine is one of the most alluring wine tasting events of the year, where international trade professionals and press experience, in a single afternoon, the very best that Italy has to offer.

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, explained the significance of this year's design concept: "Wine and opera are two of Verona greatest cultural assets and they share certain core characteristics. Both strive for artistic excellence, inspire great emotional responses and are steeped in history while never hesitating to innovate. Bringing these two worlds together in Verona ahead of the 2024 opera season is a fitting way to launch Vinitaly this year."

OperaWine 2024 offers journalists, sommeliers and international wine professionals the opportunity to taste and get to know the best Italian wines presented by 131 of Italy's greatest producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. This American wine magazine specializes in tasting notes, industry news, and wine-personality profiles, reaching more than three million readers. The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2024/.

Vinitaly 2024 will be held from April 14th to the 17th. Vinitaly 2023 counted 93,000 visitors of which 29,600 were top international buyers from 143 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 1st of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, united international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 27th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

