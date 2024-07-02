Italian Wine Podcast celebrates 2000th edition next Saturday

We've now notched up our 2000th episode! That represents an incredibly rich body of work embracing every aspect of Italian wine, culture and travel. More importantly, it is a collaborative effort bringing together a vast community of individuals with a passion for Italy and its wines Post this

Stevie Kim, founder and host of the Italian Wine Podcast, said: "The Italian Wine Podcast is a labor of love and, from humble beginnings, I'm incredibly proud that we've now notched up our 2000th episode! That represents an incredibly rich body of work embracing every aspect of Italian wine, culture and travel. More importantly, it is a collaborative effort bringing together a vast community of individuals with a passion for Italy and its wines."

Robert Joseph, associate editor of Meininger's International, said: "Stevie Kim has always been an innovator, and the Italian Wine Podcast is one of the most quietly remarkable achievements in the world of modern vinous communication. Kim and her incredible team have created an audio library covering anything and everything anyone might want to learn or know about Italian, or often non-Italian, wine. I wish it every future success."

Barbara Fitzgerald, global wine business growth and marketing strategist, said: ""The Italian Wine Podcast is such a valuable tool for our industry, connecting professionals and enthusiasts from all corners of the world through knowledge, shared experiences, and the captivating narratives of Italian wine. By focusing on universal topics and wine's extraordinary ability to inspire, educate, and forge connections, the podcast is an incredible resource for driving growth, innovation, and collaboration in the international wine business."

Kevin Di Lucente, sales consultant at Winebow, said: "The Italian Wine Podcast is heaven for Italian wine geeks. With the celebration of their 2000th episode, they inarguably provide an endless sea of information for we nerds who crave it. We are the moths to the flames of knowledge in every episode and as long as they keep producing it we will seek it. I'm very happy to have been a small fraction of a part of it and here's to many, many more.

Ciro Pirone, VP of business development at PSP Global Wines, said: "I see every day in my professional career that there is an incredible interest and passion for Italy and its wines. Many are familiar with the classic producers, areas and regions but folks are eager to discover the newest wines and varietals available and learn more about them. Having a platform such as the Italian Wine Podcast, where professionals from around the world can interview producers from every corner of Italy and share their family stories is such a powerful tool for anyone interested in learning more about Italian wines."

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 2000 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast Media Team, Mamma Jumbo Shrimo, 0458101447, [email protected]

SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast