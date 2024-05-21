Italian Wine Podcast Founder Stevie Kim receives the "Orchidea" Award from the Josetta Saffirio Winery

"We are delighted to present Stevie Kim with the Orchidea Award. Stevie has dedicated her life to the communication of the world of wine, becoming a true global ambassador of Italian wine production." Post this

«Stevie represents values that we cherish, such as quality, excellence, and a commitment to sustainability,» Vezza and Rosso continued. «We entrust her with a row of Nebbiolo vines for adoption, which will produce Josetta Saffirio Barolo grapes. We look forward to welcoming her during the harvest to share in the fruits of this vintage.»

The "Orchidea" Award is named after the wild orchid of the Langhe, a symbol of territoriality and sustainability, chosen to represent Josetta Saffirio wines. The award includes the assignment of a row of Nebbiolo from Barolo for one year, along with a special Magnum format of Barolo Josetta Saffirio. The recipient can visit the vineyard and share this unique experience with guests.

Stevie Kim is the third recipient of the "Orchidea" Award, following Tessa Gelisio and Laura Donadoni. She remarked: «I am deeply grateful to Sara Vezza and Renzo Rosso – who we had the pleasure of interviewing for the Italian Wine Podcast way back in episode 14... and now we are at episode 1934! This recognition is highly meaningful to me. It celebrates not just individual success but also a collective commitment to presenting Italian wine in a more approachable, sustainable and fun way.»



About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 1500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

