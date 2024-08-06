Italian Wine Podcast goes to Texas: Popular wine podcast announces media partnership with TexSom 2024

The goals of the partnership are to highlight TexSoms role in advancing the wine industry through education and professional development; to reach a wider audience through cross-promotion of the TexSom and Italian Wine Podcast brands. Post this

The goals of the partnership are to highlight TexSoms role in advancing the wine industry through education and professional development; to reach a wider audience through cross-promotion of the TexSom and Italian Wine Podcast brands; and to facilitate discussions on current and future trends in the wine industry, with a focus on inclusivity, wellness, and hospitality.

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, welcomed the launch of the exciting new partnership: "I'm delighted to be partnering with TexSom this year. It's one of the most important events in the US wine hospitality calendar and this partnership will give our listeners unparalleled insight into the latest trends and developments currently affecting the crucial US wine market."

James Tidwell, on behalf of TexSom, explained the importance of the partnership: "The partnership with the Italian Wine Podcast will really help to spread the important work we are doing to train and enhance the skills of those working in wine hospitality. Through this special series on the Italian Wine Podcast, TexSom will be able to reach a wider global audience of wine enthusiasts and professionals."

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2000 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

