Italian Wine Podcast launches fully immersive "Italian Grape Geek" course

While the journal represents the first step on the journey, the podcast series deepens that knowledge. The final step in the process is an online exam, which gives students the opportunity to test themselves and consolidate what they have learned. Post this

Second, The Italian Grape Geek Podcast, a new podcast series to accompany the journal, is hosted by a team of certified Italian Wine Ambassadors, with each episode focusing on a "Must know" grape, offering insight and opinion from the Italian wine experts who know them best.

Third, an online exam gives learners the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test. Successful candidates will receive a personalized Italian Grape Geek Certificate. The exam and certification process is completely free.

Stevie Kim, founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, said: "This new three-step approach to learning about Italian grapes is designed to provide a fun but stimulating access point to the incredibly complex world of Italian wine. Focusing on the most important Italian grape varieties, it provides a fully immersive learning experience with the learner at the center. While the journal represents the first step on the journey to becoming a certified Italian Wine Geek, the podcast series deepens that knowledge with insight and expertise from those with first-hand experience in the field. The final step in the process is an online exam, which gives students the opportunity to test themselves and consolidate what they have learned."

Full details of the learning resources are available on the Italian Wine Podcast website at http://www.italianwinepodcast.com. My Italian Grape Geek Journal is available on Amazon from 12 November 2023.

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high-quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.

Media Contact

Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://justdothework.it/

SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast