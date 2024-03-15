Italian Wine Podcast launches new series to showcase Italian wine writing

There are so many talented and inspiring wine writers out there and we are thrilled to be able to give them this platform to connect with our global audience of wine enthusiasts and professionals Post this

Richard Hough, host of the Italian Wine Podcast's Book Club, said: "I'm thrilled to be hosting this exciting new show on the Italian Wine Podcast. Books are such an important part of my life and I'm really looking forward to sharing some amazing stories with our listeners. From Piemonte to Sicily, cookbooks to travelogues, we've got a fantastic lineup of guests and I can't wait to get started!"

The first episode of Book Club on the Italian Wine Podcast will be broadcast on 22 March 2004. Tune in at http://www.italianwinepodcast.com or wherever you get your pods.

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 1500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

