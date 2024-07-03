Italian Wine Podcast offers free award-winning audio-book for all Italian wine lovers and geeks

We know that audio format is a convenient and increasingly popular medium for a dynamic audience that is constantly on the move, and we hope this free resource brings wine lovers one step closer to Italy and its unique and diverse wine landscape. Post this

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, said: "I'm thrilled that we have finally completed the readings of this monumental book, which is now available in bite-sized audio format. We know that audio format is a convenient and increasingly popular medium for a dynamic audience that is constantly on the move, and we hope this free resource brings wine lovers one step closer to Italy and its unique and diverse wine landscape."

Marco Gandini, narrator of Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0, said, "What a rewarding and enriching experience this has been! And what an incredible opportunity to delve deeper into the wine history and diversity of my country. Getting to know individual varieties, from their genetics, geography and geology to their history and food pairings, was such an enriching experience. I hope this series will bring wine enthusiasts from across the world closer to the unique and exciting world of Italian wine."

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 1500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

