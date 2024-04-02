Italy in a wineglass: ieri, oggi, domani - Masterclass with Professor Attilio Scienza and Marc Millon IWA

If the ever-intertwined stories and myths of Italy and of Italian wine reach back into the ancient past, Professor Scienza is uniquely placed to be able to comment on and draw connections to the wines of today. Post this

Says Marc Millon IWA, "It is a great honour to share a platform with Professor Scienza, who has been such an inspiration to all who follow and love Italian wines and especially to all VIA Italian Wine Ambassadors. If the ever-intertwined stories and myths of Italy and of Italian wine reach back into the ancient past, Professor Scienza is uniquely placed to be able to comment on and draw connections to the wines of today, revealing how the story of Italian wines continues to be linked to the story of Italy, ieri, oggi e domani."

The Wines

Grillo di Mozia, Fondazione Whitaker/Tenuta Tasca d'Almerita, Isola di Mozia, Sicily

Berlucchi '61 Nature, Berlucchi, Cortefranca, Lombardy

Fresco di Masi, Masi, Gargagnago di Valpolicella, Veneto

Chaudelune Vin de Glace, Cave Mont Blanc, Morgex, Valle d'Aosta

The masterclass will be held on Sunday, 14 April 2024, from 12:30 to 13:30 (CEST). Full event details, including registration, are available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/via-advanced-seminar-italy-in-a-wineglass-with-professor-attilio-scienza-and-marc-millon-iwa/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

